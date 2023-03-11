Can G-Rod make it two from two? Get today's Punter v the Pro picks
Introducing Punter v the Pro, our new tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head-to-head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.
The format is simple: the punter and the pro both give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!
The score so far: Punters 11-7 The Pro
The punter . . .
Name: Tom Herrington
Occupation: Multi-coded welder fabricator – I travel the world with my job.
Flat or jumps? Jumps, as it's nice to see a thoroughbred flying over a fence.
Favourite horse: Night Nurse, who dead-heated with Monksfield in the Aintree Hurdle in 1977. And Easter Eel – what a jumper of a fence.
Favourite course: Hereford, the staff are amazing.
Biggest win: Mellottie, when he won the 1991 Cambridgeshire. I had a tip in April and won £13,500.
Unluckiest loser: Garrison Savannah. I had a multiple bet with him with five winners in and waiting, only for him to be beaten on the run-in by 1991 Seagram in the Grand National.
. . . and the pro
Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.
A two-time top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over a period of more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.
The picks
Tom: Ingra Tor
Best when fresh, has been gelded and has the perfect draw.
Graeme: Baldomero
Has some good form at this track and should be suited by the return here. Billy Loughnane is superb value for his 5lb claim and that can make the difference.
Tom: Cuthbert Dibble
He was never going to do it over 2m and is better over 2m4f or 3m.
Graeme: Churchills Boy
German pedigree points to him being well suited by testing ground and the step back up to 2m4f will suit after he finished strongly to win over shorter at Fontwell last time.
Tom: Unforgotten
I just love James Doyle – he's riding brilliantly.
Graeme: Hafeet Alain
Well handicapped on the pick of his form, has form at Wolverhampton and is again partnered by the outstanding Billy Loughnane, who can land a double.
Tom: Salsada
Brian Ellison's horses are running into form and this one will win a big handicap this season.
Graeme: Metier
An absolute machine on testing ground as he showed when winning the Tolworth here a couple of years ago. Conditions are right up his street.
Tom: Angel Bleu
This represents a major drop in class.
Graeme: Dhabab
Classy juvenile a couple of years ago who has form on the all-weather and goes well fresh. Might be too good for these in a first-time hood.
Tom: Larchmont Lass
The stable's horses running well at present.
Graeme: Saint Bibiana
Tough race to call as anything could win it really. There isn't much form to go on, but at least Saint Bibiana is proven on heavy ground and that might be key.
