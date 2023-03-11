Racing Post logo
Punter v the Pro

Can G-Rod make it two from two? Get today's Punter v the Pro picks

Introducing Punter v the Pro, our new tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head-to-head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro both give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The results will be shared the following day in On The Nose, our free daily newsletter.

To give yourself the chance to take on our pro in the future, sign up here to On The Nose and contact us at onthenose@racingpost.com.

The score so far: Punters 11-7 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Tom Herrington

Occupation: Multi-coded welder fabricator – I travel the world with my job.

Flat or jumps? Jumps, as it's nice to see a thoroughbred flying over a fence.

Favourite horse: Night Nurse, who dead-heated with Monksfield in the Aintree Hurdle in 1977. And Easter Eel – what a jumper of a fence.

Favourite course: Hereford, the staff are amazing.

Biggest win: Mellottie, when he won the 1991 Cambridgeshire. I had a tip in April and won £13,500.

Unluckiest loser: Garrison Savannah. I had a multiple bet with him with five winners in and waiting, only for him to be beaten on the run-in by 1991 Seagram in the Grand National.

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

A two-time top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over a period of more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

1.30 Wolverhampton

Tom: Ingra Tor

Best when fresh, has been gelded and has the perfect draw.

Silk
Ingra Tor13:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Andrea Atzeni (-lb)Tnr: Jack Channon

Graeme: Baldomero

Has some good form at this track and should be suited by the return here. Billy Loughnane is superb value for his 5lb claim and that can make the difference.

Silk
Baldomero13:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane (5lb)Tnr: Michael Appleby

1.50 Sandown

Tom: Cuthbert Dibble

He was never going to do it over 2m and is better over 2m4f or 3m.

Silk
Cuthbert Dibble13:50 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies (-lb)Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Graeme: Churchills Boy

German pedigree points to him being well suited by testing ground and the step back up to 2m4f will suit after he finished strongly to win over shorter at Fontwell last time.

Silk
Churchills Boy13:50 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: James Davies (-lb)Tnr: Nick Gifford

2.05 Wolverhampton

Tom: Unforgotten

I just love James Doyle – he's riding brilliantly.

Silk
Unforgotten14:05 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle (-lb)Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Graeme: Hafeet Alain

Well handicapped on the pick of his form, has form at Wolverhampton and is again partnered by the outstanding Billy Loughnane, who can land a double.

Silk
Hafeet Alain14:05 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane (5lb)Tnr: Ed Walker

2.25 Sandown

Tom: Salsada

Brian Ellison's horses are running into form and this one will win a big handicap this season.

Silk
Salsada14:25 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke (-lb)Tnr: Brian Ellison

Graeme: Metier

An absolute machine on testing ground as he showed when winning the Tolworth here a couple of years ago. Conditions are right up his street.

Silk
Metier14:25 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen (-lb)Tnr: Harry Fry

2.40 Wolverhampton

Tom: Angel Bleu

This represents a major drop in class.

Silk
Angel Bleu14:40 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan (-lb)Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Graeme: Dhabab

Classy juvenile a couple of years ago who has form on the all-weather and goes well fresh. Might be too good for these in a first-time hood.

Silk
Dhabab14:40 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin (-lb)Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.00 Sandown

Tom: Larchmont Lass

The stable's horses running well at present.

Silk
Larchmont Lass15:00 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden (-lb)Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Graeme: Saint Bibiana

Tough race to call as anything could win it really. There isn't much form to go on, but at least Saint Bibiana is proven on heavy ground and that might be key.

Silk
Saint Bibiana15:00 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: David Bass (-lb)Tnr: Kim Bailey
Published on 11 March 2023Last updated 09:00, 11 March 2023
