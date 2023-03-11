Introducing Punter v the Pro, our new tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head-to-head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro both give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The results will be shared the following day in , our free daily newsletter.

To give yourself the chance to take on our pro in the future, sign up to On The Nose and contact us at onthenose@racingpost.com.

The score so far: Punters 11-7 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Tom Herrington

Occupation: Multi-coded welder fabricator – I travel the world with my job.

Flat or jumps? Jumps, as it's nice to see a thoroughbred flying over a fence.

Favourite horse: Night Nurse, who dead-heated with Monksfield in the Aintree Hurdle in 1977. And Easter Eel – what a jumper of a fence.

Favourite course: Hereford, the staff are amazing.

Biggest win: Mellottie, when he won the 1991 Cambridgeshire. I had a tip in April and won £13,500.

Unluckiest loser: Garrison Savannah. I had a multiple bet with him with five winners in and waiting, only for him to be beaten on the run-in by 1991 Seagram in the Grand National.

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

A two-time top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over a period of more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

Tom:

Best when fresh, has been gelded and has the perfect draw.

Ingra Tor 13:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

Graeme:

Has some good form at this track and should be suited by the return here. Billy Loughnane is superb value for his 5lb claim and that can make the difference.

Baldomero 13:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

Tom:

He was never going to do it over 2m and is better over 2m4f or 3m.

Cuthbert Dibble 13:50 Sandown View Racecard

Graeme:

German pedigree points to him being well suited by testing ground and the step back up to 2m4f will suit after he finished strongly to win over shorter at Fontwell last time.

Churchills Boy 13:50 Sandown View Racecard

Tom:

I just love James Doyle – he's riding brilliantly.

Unforgotten 14:05 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

Graeme:

Well handicapped on the pick of his form, has form at Wolverhampton and is again partnered by the outstanding Billy Loughnane, who can land a double.

Hafeet Alain 14:05 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

Tom:

Brian Ellison's horses are running into form and this one will win a big handicap this season.

Salsada 14:25 Sandown View Racecard

Graeme:

An absolute machine on testing ground as he showed when winning the Tolworth here a couple of years ago. Conditions are right up his street.

Metier 14:25 Sandown View Racecard

Tom:

This represents a major drop in class.

Angel Bleu 14:40 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

Graeme:

Classy juvenile a couple of years ago who has form on the all-weather and goes well fresh. Might be too good for these in a first-time hood.

Dhabab 14:40 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

Tom:

The stable's horses running well at present.

Larchmont Lass 15:00 Sandown View Racecard

Graeme:

Tough race to call as anything could win it really. There isn't much form to go on, but at least Saint Bibiana is proven on heavy ground and that might be key.

Saint Bibiana 15:00 Sandown View Racecard

