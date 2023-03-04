Introducing Punter v the Pro, our new tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head-to-head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro both give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The results will be shared the following day in , our free daily newsletter.

To give yourself the chance to take on our pro in the future, sign up to On The Nose and contact us at onthenose@racingpost.com.

The score so far: Punters 11-6 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Pete Gough

Occupation: Retired postman and has shares in a couple of Owners Group horses

Flat or jumps? I was brought up with the old school lot of the Flat, but I still like my jumps

Favourite horse: Rainbow Rebel. He won the Old Newton Cup in 2018 at Haydock, ridden by Joe Fanning who's a good friend of mine – it really was a memorable day.

Favourite course: York on the Flat and Wetherby over jumps – both local

Biggest win: Ayala in the 1963 Grand National (he won at 66-1)

Unluckiest loser: Special Envoy on the Thursday of the Grand National meeting in 2007. He went seven lengths clear and he was 20-1, coming to last and he spreadeagled and that was that!

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

A two-time top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over a period of more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

Pete:

He's an improving horse and I think he could be one for the top in the future. He's coming a long way from the south of England and Gary Moore is a shrewd operator.

Graeme:

Progressive hurdler who was a good third at Newbury last time and can take another step up. Gary Moore sends him on the long trip north.

Pete:

He's got very low mileage for an eight-year-old and he won last time out. He's got to have a squeak.

Graeme:

Christian Williams has won big races on the last two Saturdays and can be trusted to have Pileon to cash in on a mark 6lb lower than when last winning.

Pete:

He's a very consistent horse, I think he'll like the course and he should put up a bold show.

Graeme:

I really don't know who is going to win this race and it's not a contest that I would ever bet in. It's wide open so I'll take a chance on Banjaxed, who is a long way behind the best on what they have achieved but is potentially classy.

Pete:

He loves the track. He won the same race last year and arrives in good or even better form this year than he did last.

Graeme:

Third in this race two years ago and now 11lb lower. Goes well with time between his races and has had a break. Could go well with cheekpieces on.

Pete:

He was by no means disgraced at Cheltenham when finishing in sixth last time. He should be there or thereabouts.

Graeme:

Won the Grade 2 novice hurdle on this card last year and appears to have been trained with this race in mind. Can go well with wind surgery to help.

Pete:

He's a horse who is definitely on the up and he would be my nap on any day!

Graeme:

Better than ever when beating subsequent winner Cap Du Nord over course and distance last time and open to enough improvement to overcome a 5lb rise in the weights.

