The score so far: Punters 11-6 The Pro
The punter . . .
Name: Pete Gough
Occupation: Retired postman and has shares in a couple of Owners Group horses
Flat or jumps? I was brought up with the old school lot of the Flat, but I still like my jumps
Favourite horse: Rainbow Rebel. He won the Old Newton Cup in 2018 at Haydock, ridden by Joe Fanning who's a good friend of mine – it really was a memorable day.
Favourite course: York on the Flat and Wetherby over jumps – both local
Biggest win: Ayala in the 1963 Grand National (he won at 66-1)
Unluckiest loser: Special Envoy on the Thursday of the Grand National meeting in 2007. He went seven lengths clear and he was 20-1, coming to last and he spreadeagled and that was that!
. . . and the pro
Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.
A two-time top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over a period of more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.
The picks
Pete: Teddy Blue
He's an improving horse and I think he could be one for the top in the future. He's coming a long way from the south of England and Gary Moore is a shrewd operator.
Graeme: Teddy Blue
Progressive hurdler who was a good third at Newbury last time and can take another step up. Gary Moore sends him on the long trip north.
Pete: Dargiannini
He's got very low mileage for an eight-year-old and he won last time out. He's got to have a squeak.
Graeme: Pileon
Christian Williams has won big races on the last two Saturdays and can be trusted to have Pileon to cash in on a mark 6lb lower than when last winning.
Pete: Nemean Lion
He's a very consistent horse, I think he'll like the course and he should put up a bold show.
Graeme: Banjaxed
I really don't know who is going to win this race and it's not a contest that I would ever bet in. It's wide open so I'll take a chance on Banjaxed, who is a long way behind the best on what they have achieved but is potentially classy.
Pete: Paint The Dream
He loves the track. He won the same race last year and arrives in good or even better form this year than he did last.
Graeme: The Big Bite
Third in this race two years ago and now 11lb lower. Goes well with time between his races and has had a break. Could go well with cheekpieces on.
Pete: Nells Son
He was by no means disgraced at Cheltenham when finishing in sixth last time. He should be there or thereabouts.
Graeme: Nells Son
Won the Grade 2 novice hurdle on this card last year and appears to have been trained with this race in mind. Can go well with wind surgery to help.
Pete: Cooper's Cross
He's a horse who is definitely on the up and he would be my nap on any day!
Graeme: Cooper's Cross
Better than ever when beating subsequent winner Cap Du Nord over course and distance last time and open to enough improvement to overcome a 5lb rise in the weights.
