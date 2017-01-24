Progressive Coillte Cailin chasing hat-trick for his new yard

3.15 Lingfield

Betway Best Odds Guaranteed Plus Handicap | Class 2 | 1m2f | ATR

David O'Meara's ability to improve horses inherited from other yards is well documented, and he has worked his magic again with Coillte Cailin.

Formerly with Mark Loughnane, the seven-year-old has taken her form to a new level since joining O'Meara, winning twice and finishing second once since joining the yard.

She now has a career-high mark of 94 for Wednesday's race, and the trainer said: "We're very happy with her. She proved the last day she was as effective around Lingfield as Wolverhampton, where most of her wins have been.

"There's a couple of unknowns, but we know she's in good form and acts round there."

Eddystone Rock is one of the unknowns O'Meara referred to, the five-year-old joining John Best, having been in Ireland with Johnny Murtagh.

A three-time winner on turf last year, Eddystone Rock has yet to break his duck on the all-weather. Best said: "I've been very pleased with him, the big question is whether he's a better turf than all-weather horse.

"He hasn't run since last August, he's likely to need it slightly and I'm hopeful he'll run well. He's going to St Moritz next month for the Grand Prix."

All-weather winner

The other new recruit is Kyllachy Gala, who has his first start for Marco Botti having previously been trained in Italy by Botti's brother Stefano.

A winner on the all-weather, the four-year-old now heads the weights for the race after stablemate and fellow new Italian recruit Poeta Diletto was scratched.

Van Huysen is at the bottom of the weights and has been in good form this winter, finding only Coillte Cailin too good last time out.

Trainer Dominic Ffrench Davis said: "He's a smashing horse to have and has been bit of a flagbearer for the yard.

"He's been very consistent, hopefully things fall our way and I'm hopeful he'll put up another bold show."

Last year's winner Winterlude is back, with connections hopeful the return to a mile and a quarter will help the seven-year-old, and Sir Mark Prescott's Alinstante completes the field.