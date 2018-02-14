Prize-money boost and international aims for Kranji Mile

The Singapore Turf Club has taken the next step to restoring its international status by elevating the Kranji Mile to an invitational event.

Four international horses will be invited to line up in the local Group 1 contest held at Kranji on May 20.

It has also received a hefty boost in prize-money with S$1.5 million (£814,980), an increase of S$500,000 (£271,660), on offer, becoming the richest race of the year in Singapore.

The Kranji Mile and Lion City Cup, ran over six furlongs, will be fully converted to international races next year with S$4.35 million (£2.36 million) in prize-money between the two races.

Chong Boo Ching, the president and chief executive of the Singapore Turf Club, said: “We’re delighted to put Singapore racing back on the world map and believe the way to do so is to offer better incentives and prize-money to attract the world’s top horses, owners, trainers and jockeys.

“This year’s Kranji Mile will be a window into the international races in 2019 to drum up early interest and anticipation among the local and international racing communities.

“It’s an exciting step forward in Singapore Turf Club’s plan to uplift the quality of Singapore racing.”

The S$3 million (£1.63 million) Singapore Airlines International Cup and S$1 million (£543,320) KrisFlyer International Sprint were the last international Group 1 races to be staged in Singapore but were cancelled in 2015, with Singapore Turf Club officials believing the races had accomplished the objectives that were set out when they were created shortly after the turn of the millennium.

