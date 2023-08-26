'You’d be hopeful of a big run' - Ocean Quest reappears after cracking Commonwealth Cup effort behind Shaquille

This Group 3 sees the return of the Jessica Harrington-trained Ocean Quest, who is having her first start since putting up a cracking performance when fourth in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot where she was beaten just over two lengths by Shaquille.

She reverts to taking on the fillies now and boasts strong claims at a track where she was second behind The Antarctic at this level before her run at the royal meeting.

The three-year-old also finished third in the lucrative Ballyhane Stakes over course and distance as a juvenile and is versatile with regards to ground. She will prove a tough nut to crack with a repeat of her Ascot effort.

Ocean Jewel comes next in the ratings for trainer Willie McCreery and she confirmed herself as a smart filly when scoring at this level over 7f at Leopardstown on her latest start where she won going away by a length and a quarter. The three-year-old was just half a length behind the reopposing Ocean Quest over course and distance in May, and would appreciate the rain staying away.

The prize was plundered by a British runner last season when William Haggas saddled Perfect News to success and Karl Burke will have hopes of repeating the feat with Secret Angel, who is a Listed winner in France.

The David Marnane-trained Lady Tilbury has been in fine form this season and landed a conditions race at Tipperary when last seen, while she has two nice pieces of form at the track at Listed level. She has plenty of speed and would appreciate a quick surface.

What they say

David Marnane, trainer of Lady Tilbury

She's in great form and seems to be improving. It's great for the syndicate to have a runner. She's had two runs at the track and both were cracking efforts – she was only a head behind Moss Tucker in May.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Ocean Quest

This is her first run since Ascot and she’s up against the fillies now. You’d be hopeful of a big run. She won on heavy at Navan and ran very well at Ascot on good to firm, so she handles all ground.

Karl Burke, trainer of Secret Angel

She's in good form and any rain would be a bonus. She's won a Listed race and I hope she has a good chance.

