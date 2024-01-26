'You can make a case for all the runners but I'm very happy with mine' - key quotes for the Cotswold Chase

Cheltenham Festival form is always a prerequisite for punters attempting to back winners at the four-day showpiece in March.

The ‘horses for courses’ maxim also applies to other Cheltenham meetings and there is no doubt The Real Whacker comes alive when he travels to the home of jumps racing.

In five trips to Cheltenham, the eight-year-old has plundered three races, highlighted by the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase last March.

According to Racing Post Ratings, The Real Whacker delivered a joint-career-best performance when fourth to Hewick in the King George last time, despite appearing ill at ease on the flat, pace-favouring track at Kempton.

An interpretation from the RPR figures he returned on Boxing Day could be that the lightly raced The Real Whacker, winner of four of his nine starts, could be an even better horse this season. We will soon find out when he returns to his favourite course for a Cotswold Chase clash with five talented rivals.

Trainer Patrick Neville said: “The Real Whacker is in great form and should run a big race. He’s come out of his run in the King George very well. I was thrilled with the way in which he finished off his race that day.”

He added: “Kempton was a bit of a shock to the system for him; he’s much more of a Cheltenham horse – he likes the ups and downs there.

“The Cotswold is a very good race. You can make a case for all of the runners, but I’m very happy with my horse.”

Ahoy Senor has 'turned a corner'

Ahoy Senor , who stayed on powerfully up the hill 12 months ago to beat Sounds Russian by a length and a half, bids to get his career back on track by posting back-to-back Cotswold Chase victories.

The Lucinda Russell-trained dual Grade 1 winner subsequently ran a mighty race to chase home Shishkin in the Aintree Bowl last season.

However, he has disappointed in two starts this term, most recently when pulled up behind Datsalrightgino in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.

Ahoy Senor leads over the last in last year's Cotswold Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker

He meets Datalsrightgino on 19lb better terms this time and Russell has other reasons for believing Ahoy Senor will raise his game back at Cheltenham.

“His form this season hasn’t been good, but I think he’s turned the corner at home,” the trainer revealed.

“There have been excuses for both his defeats at Wetherby and Newbury, and he’s a spring horse.”

Russell added: “We’re going to Cheltenham with optimism that he’ll run a big race and, of course, he won the Cotswold last year. Hopefully, this will step him up nicely for the spring.”

Royale Pagaille back on-song

Venetia Williams' number one Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup hope L’Homme Presse came through his trial at Lingfield last Sunday with flying colours.

Now it is the turn of Royale Pagaille , seemingly better than ever when a six-and-a-half-length conqueror of Bravemansgame in the Grade 1 Betfair Chase in November, to try and advertise his own claims for a race in which he finished fifth to A Plus Tard in 2022 and sixth behind Galopin Des Champs last year.

“Inevitably it’s a tough race, but he goes to Cheltenham with his chance,” Williams said. “I hope he’ll run well. Softer ground would have helped, but we’re not going to get that.”

She added: “He got held up a bit around Christmas with a foot issue, but that’s well behind him now.”

What they say

Jamie Snowden, trainer of Datsalrightgino

He’s been very progressive and certainly appreciated the step up in trip in the Coral Gold Cup. He won that really nicely and he’s unexposed at this trip. Hopefully, he can cope with the step up in grade. We’ll find out if he’s a high-class handicapper or worthy of going for something more. He seems to go well off a strong pace, so, fingers crossed, he can cope with this step up in quality.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Stay Away Fay

It’s a tough race. Timing-wise it makes sense for him to go here and then to the festival rather than go to the Reynoldstown at Ascot, which is getting tight to Cheltenham. He ran on this day last year and it worked well and he’ll get some experience of the track, which is helpful. It’s a tough ask, so if he can run a solid race then we’ll be happy with him.

Willie Mullins trainer of Capodanno

He ran well in what looked a very good running of the Savills Chase. He goes there in good order and it looks an open race.

