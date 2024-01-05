Wincanton and Newcastle come to the rescue for punters as wet weather wipes out Premier racing

Many people will have their own personal horror stories of the torrential downpours which flooded parts of Britain this week.

Racecourses have been hit hard, with Worcester and Stratford under water after nearby rivers burst their banks.

After a Thursday deluge which trainer Gary Moore described as “unprecedented – I’ve never seen as much rain fall so quickly in such a short time”, it was no surprise when Sandown’s Premier racing fixture – due to be the first of its kind on a Saturday – became the latest victim of waterlogging after a Friday morning inspection.