Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Wincanton and Newcastle come to the rescue for punters as wet weather wipes out Premier racing

Wincanton: has to pass an 8am inspection on Thursday
Wincanton: has thus far survived the wet weather that wiped out SandownCredit: Edward Whitaker

Many people will have their own personal horror stories of the torrential downpours which flooded parts of Britain this week.

Racecourses have been hit hard, with Worcester and Stratford under water after nearby rivers burst their banks.

After a Thursday deluge which trainer Gary Moore described as “unprecedented – I’ve never seen as much rain fall so quickly in such a short time”, it was no surprise when Sandown’s Premier racing fixture – due to be the first of its kind on a Saturday – became the latest victim of waterlogging after a Friday morning inspection.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Richard BirchReporter

Published on 5 January 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:00, 5 January 2024

icon
more inPreviews
more inPreviews