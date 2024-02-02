Willie's world - the possibilities are there for others but everything points to another Mullins beano at the DRF
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Imagine if Jessica Harrington, positively glowing lately after kicking breast cancer into touch, ignited the 2024 Dublin Racing Festival by plundering her first Grade 1 in five years with the mare Jetara and the phenomenon that is Rachael Blackmore.
It would be some feelgood vibe. All the girls combining to sock it to the boys in the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Novice Hurdle. Leopardstown would come alive.
Then picture the McCann FitzGerald Spring Juvenile Hurdle going to, say, Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy with Kala Conti. That's not difficult to envisage, and it would be another win for a filly. Something to cheer and not a mares' hurdle in sight. Imagine.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 2 February 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 2 February 2024
- Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown?
- Hermes Allen has chance to boost his own career and the mighty reputation of Il Est Francais
- 3.10 Sandown: 'We couldn't be happier with her' - will West Balboa defy top weight or will one of the younger stars take valuable pot?
- 2.15 Musselburgh: 'This has been the plan since he won the race last year' - can Magna Sam defend Edinburgh National crown?
- 2.25 Leopardstown: the one non-Mullins banker? Confidence high as unbeaten Marine Nationale takes on powerhouse stables
- Wales v Scotland rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
- Italy v England rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
- Six Nations 2024: TV schedule, full fixture list + bag £30 in free bets from bet365
- Thursday night Premier League Darts free bet: grab £30 ahead of the first night in Cardiff
- SA20 Cricket Tips, Predictions & Best Bets + £30 in free bets with bet365
- Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown?
- Hermes Allen has chance to boost his own career and the mighty reputation of Il Est Francais
- 3.10 Sandown: 'We couldn't be happier with her' - will West Balboa defy top weight or will one of the younger stars take valuable pot?
- 2.15 Musselburgh: 'This has been the plan since he won the race last year' - can Magna Sam defend Edinburgh National crown?
- 2.25 Leopardstown: the one non-Mullins banker? Confidence high as unbeaten Marine Nationale takes on powerhouse stables
- Wales v Scotland rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
- Italy v England rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
- Six Nations 2024: TV schedule, full fixture list + bag £30 in free bets from bet365
- Thursday night Premier League Darts free bet: grab £30 ahead of the first night in Cardiff
- SA20 Cricket Tips, Predictions & Best Bets + £30 in free bets with bet365