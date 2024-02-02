Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race4 MINS
18:30 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race4 MINS
18:30 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Willie's world - the possibilities are there for others but everything points to another Mullins beano at the DRF

Willie Mullins: back in the winner's enclosure for Gigginstown
Willie Mullins: farmed a record eight of the 15 races, including six of the eight Grade 1s, during last year's Dublin Racing FestivalCredit: Patrick McCann

Today's Offers

8
All offers Chevron right

Today's Offers

7
All offers Chevron right

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Paddypower logoCoral logoSkybet logoLadbrokes logoBet365 logoWilliamhill logoTote logoBetfair logo
Paddypower logoSkybet logoLadbrokes logoBet365 logoWilliamhill logoCoral logoBetfair logo
Chevron down

Imagine if Jessica Harrington, positively glowing lately after kicking breast cancer into touch, ignited the 2024 Dublin Racing Festival by plundering her first Grade 1 in five years with the mare Jetara and the phenomenon that is Rachael Blackmore.

It would be some feelgood vibe. All the girls combining to sock it to the boys in the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Novice Hurdle. Leopardstown would come alive.

Then picture the McCann FitzGerald Spring Juvenile Hurdle going to, say, Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy with Kala Conti. That's not difficult to envisage, and it would be another win for a filly. Something to cheer and not a mares' hurdle in sight. Imagine.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Richard ForristalIreland editor

Published on 2 February 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:00, 2 February 2024

iconCopy
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers