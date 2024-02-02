Willie's world - the possibilities are there for others but everything points to another Mullins beano at the DRF

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Imagine if Jessica Harrington, positively glowing lately after kicking breast cancer into touch, ignited the 2024 Dublin Racing Festival by plundering her first Grade 1 in five years with the mare Jetara and the phenomenon that is Rachael Blackmore.

It would be some feelgood vibe. All the girls combining to sock it to the boys in the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Novice Hurdle. Leopardstown would come alive.

Then picture the McCann FitzGerald Spring Juvenile Hurdle going to, say, Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy with Kala Conti. That's not difficult to envisage, and it would be another win for a filly. Something to cheer and not a mares' hurdle in sight. Imagine.