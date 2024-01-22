Will unexposed stayers come to the top in fiendishly difficult mares' handicap?

Bookmakers paying up to six places for a non-Saturday handicap is rare enough nowadays and this big-field mares' event provides punters with a fiendishly tricky puzzle. With conditions set to ease at Newbury, the three miles will take plenty of getting.

Lightly raced types stretching out in distance on their handicap debuts are always worth a second look. When those horses represent Nicky Henderson and are running at the trainer's local track, the level of interest in them only increases.

Henderson's only runner in this contest two seasons ago finished a good second and Between Waters has been sent off favourite for all three starts under rules. She looked a stayer at Ludlow last time, handles soft ground and can boast a three-mile point-to-point success.

The Dan Skelton-trained Take No Chances brings a similar profile to the table. She landed a point and has been keeping good company in bumpers and novice hurdles, her third to Cheltenham Festival favourite Dysart Enos and Queens Gamble last February reading particularly well.

Take No Chances

Great Snow , Little Else and Phillapa Sue are all the only mares in the field with winning form at three miles. It is surely only a matter of time before Don't Rightly Know joins them.

The unexposed nine-year-old advertised her need for a longer trip in front of the ITV cameras when a staying-on third at Wincanton 17 days ago, and her 2m7f novice hurdle success at Exeter three starts back when she slammed an odds-on favourite served notice of her staying potential.

Going update

The going is good to soft, soft in places and clerk of the course George Hill suspects it could ease slightly before racing tomorrow. He said on Monday afternoon: "We had 20mm of rain last night so we changed the going from good to soft, good in places to good to soft, soft in places. We're due a couple of showers today but it's breezy at times. Tuesday is looking quite damp, we're due between 2-5mm so it may soften the ground a bit more, especially if it comes just before we race on it, but it depends how the track dries today."

What they say

Noel Williams, trainer of Moviddy

She's been in good form over fences but we thought we'd run over hurdles while the ground was like this and then go back over fences when the ground is better. This will be her first try over three miles which should suit her and Jack Hogan takes 3lb off, and the only other time he's ridden her they won. It's a competitive race and taking 3lb off her back is an advantage. In an ideal world it would be better ground but she goes on it. She's got a solid each-way chance.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Take No Chances

The step up to three miles is a definite positive. It's her first run in a handicap so we'll see how her mark looks.

Harry Fry, trainer of Great Snow and Whisky Express

Probably the same comments apply for both. We're hoping to see them both turn the corner since their reappearance runs. We thought Great Snow would run a nice race at Wincanton in November but she came out and wasn't quite right, she now seems to be okay and the step back up in trip should suit. Whisky Express is trying the trip for the first time and hopefully the blinkers will help. It's a bit of a fact-finding mission for them but we're hoping they can get back on track and run well.

Emma Lavelle, trainer of Porter In The Park

We tried her over fences and it just didn't quite happen for her and I think she lost her bottle a bit. We're back over hurdles now and she seems in the best form she's been in all year at home, I just would love it to stop raining. It looks a competitive race.

