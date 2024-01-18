Will unbeaten English Rose extend Godolphin's domination of the Cape Verdi?

The Cape Verdi is the first of two Group 2 races for fillies and mares at the Dubai Racing Carnival and the winners of this contest have a great record in the Group 2 Balanchine over a furlong further later in the programme. Seven of the last 11 winners of the Cape Verdi have gone on to do that particular double.

It's a race that has been dominated by Godolphin, who have landed ten of the last 13 runnings, with four of the last five going to Charlie Appleby.

Appleby saddles three runners and while English Rose has the lowest rating of his team, the unbeaten filly gets the vote of William Buick. Her Kempton form is working out well, with three of those in behind winning since, albeit at a modest level.

Stablemate Shining Jewel is two from two since wind surgery but her form has taken a few knocks. Appleby’s other runner, Silver Lady , will need to settle better to have a say at this level.

Mystic Pearl was highly progressive last summer, causing a 22-1 upset in Listed company (beating the re-opposing Stenton Glider by three-quarters of a length) before proving that was no fluke when a narrow third in a Group 3 at Deauville. The William Haggas-trained filly will need to continue on that upward curve.

Nibras Angel was unlucky not to win a course-and-distance handicap this month when carried wide off the bend and, unlike her rivals, she has the benefit of a recent run. Ismail Mohammed’s filly may come on for that outing and has Adrie de Vries taking over in the saddle, a jockey who rides this track particularly well.

Race analysis by Phill Anderson

What they say

Charlie Appleby, trainer of English Rose, Shining Jewel and Silver Lady

English Rose is two from two and this provides a chance to see how she gets on in Pattern company. She looks to have improved with each run and has been pleasing us at home. Shining Jewel will probably appreciate stepping back up in distance following this run, and we have the Balanchine in mind for her. She is ready to start her campaign though. Silver Lady won nicely on her debut and is the only one of my three who has run at black type level. She produced a solid effort at York on her second start and you can put a line through her last run due to the conditions that day. Her work has been pleasing and she should be a major player.

Mystic Pearl: a Listed winner at Sandown last season Credit: Mark Cranham

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum, owner of Mystic Pearl

This looks the right race for her and we know she acts well on fast ground so there is plenty to like about her chances. She never stopped improving last year and hopefully she can gain some more black type this year. English Rose is the unexposed one in the field and could be the one to beat.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Stenton Glider

This has been the target since she disappointed at Haydock in August. She’s had a break since then, she’s grown and strengthened and is a much stronger filly now. She’s taken to Dubai really well; she’s trained super and been very relaxed so we hope she can run a very big race.

Reporting by David Milnes

