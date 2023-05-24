Will the well-fancied Enemy be a friend to punters in Henry II Stakes?

The absence of Kyprios and underwhelming efforts from Trueshan this term give the staying division an open look, so pay attention to Sandown's Racehorse Lotto Henry II Stakes ().

It might not have much bearing on the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot as only Nate The Great and Princess Anne are entered for that prize, which Big Orange won in 2017 after landing this event.

Enemy is a talented stayer, however, and is set to start favourite for Ian Williams and Frankie Dettori, having posted respectable efforts in Dubai and Saudi Arabia in the winter.

It is also easy to see the William Haggas-trained Roberto Escobarr being involved.

The six-year-old has had only 11 starts and was off for more than a year before finishing third on the all-weather at Wolverhampton in March.

That form is probably not the hottest but he is bred to be good, being by phenomenal sire Galileo out of Group-winning mare Bewitched.

Roberto Escobarr: takes his chance in the Henry II Stakes at Sandown Credit: Pool

Bloodstock agent Richard Knight was attracted to that pedigree when buying him for €145,000 as a yearling in 2018.

Knight manages the racing interests of Hussain Alabbas Lootah, who owns Roberto Escobarr, and said: "He's in good form and we've been waiting for some quicker ground.

"We hoped he'd win at Wolverhampton, which would have taken him to all-weather finals day, but he was probably a bit rusty after a few niggles last year.

"He could have more to come and is fairly unexposed over two miles. He won a Listed race over a mile and six at York in 2021 before he had most of last year off. We'll see how he gets on and then go from there."

The five-strong field also includes the Harry and Roger Charlton-trained Sleeping Lion, who races in the colours of breeder Craig Bennett's Merry Fox Stud.

Harry Charlton said: "A few of them have higher ratings, but then a few didn't run their best races last time or the time before. He's got a bit to do and he's an old boy, but he's in good form and Craig has the family, so any placing would be helpful.

"He's never run at Sandown, but it'll probably suit him with a longish, galloping straight. I hope he can run a nice race."

