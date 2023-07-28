Will Royal Ascot form hold up in the Princess Margaret or could it pay to look elsewhere?

This Group 3 for juveniles poses a familiar conundrum for punters who are looking to bet in two-year-old races at this time of year. Do you follow the Royal Ascot form or go elsewhere?

The Albany Stakes will be the key if you are planning to stick with those who ran at the royal meeting. With the third, Soprano, out after running at Sandown on Thursday, Pretty Crystal (fifth) and Komat (sixth) finished behind Porta Fortuna in the Albany and they renew rivalry in a bid to emulate 2018 winner Angel’s Hideaway. She was the last filly to win this after competing in the Albany at Royal Ascot.

The first three in that contest all raced more towards the far side of the track, while Pretty Crystal narrowly beat Komat for the honour of best of those on the stands' side. It will be fascinating to see how they fare this time around with fewer opponents.

The last four winners of this race swerved the royal meeting and Symbology, who is the race favourite, hadn’t even made her debut then. She made her first start two weeks ago at York, where she kept on strongly to beat more experienced favourite Nighteyes.

Clive Cox’s juveniles have hit top gear recently and the trainer is 8-19 with them this month for a £1 level-stake profit of £43.83. One of those wins came in the Group 2 July Stakes at Newmarket with Jasour, and there aren’t many better with fast juveniles than Cox.

Charlie Appleby is going for a first win in the race with his first runner, Dazzling Star. Appleby has enjoyed plenty of success with juvenile fillies in recent years, but he often prioritises Group races on Newmarket’s July course and the fact he runs here may be a tip.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Dazzling Star

She came out of her win at Newmarket in good form. Like most of the field, we're testing the waters at this level, but she was impressive on her last start and has definitely come forward again. This will hopefully guide us for the rest of her campaign.

Kevin Ryan, trainer of Elinor Dashwood

She improved from her first to her second run and this is another step up. The ground is an unknown but she's in very good form and I think the track will suit her.

Archie Watson, trainer of Gladly Ever After

I was impressed with her at Chepstow as she was very green before coming good and finishing off well. This is a big step up but she's entitled to take a good jump forward.

James Horton, trainer of Lunar Shine

She did everything right at Thirsk and it was a very nice debut. The ground was on the soft side there and I don't think it will be an issue. She's got a lovely pedigree so we've got to try and find some black type.

Clive Cox, trainer of Symbology

She made a very pleasing debut and it wasn't entirely easy because she was drawn on the wing, but she'll surely take a great benefit from that first run. She's an absolute poppet and a gorgeous filly. This is a step up in class but we've enjoyed her progress at home and I'm looking forward to it. I hope we don't get any more rain.

Reporting by Maddy Playle

