15:35 Lingfield (A.W)
premium

Will Military Order show he has enough firepower to take on the Derby big guns?

15:35 Lingfield (A.W)Fitzdares Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes (Listed Race) (Colts & Geldings)
Flat Polytrack, Listed
Going:Standard
Runners:8
Class:1
Distance:1m 4f
ITV4

Lingfield threw us a curveball by switching its Classic trials day card to the all-weather due to ground fears on Wednesday and the dynamic of the Derby Trial has changed as a consequence. The two Flat courses at Lingfield might share the same postcode, but there are differences in their respective layouts.

The turf course is altogether less sharp, with a three-and-a-half-furlong run-in eclipsing the all-weather straight by approximately two furlongs. That only amplifies the importance of the draw and luck in running and the rangey, soft-ground types ante-post punters were pinning their hopes to at the beginning of the week are now less valuable commodities than their speedier, nimbler counterparts.

Military Order looked a powerful stayer when motoring through soft ground over 1m2f in a Newbury novice on his return and that performance prompted single-figure Derby quotes across the board. In truth, that race was probably a novice in name only. Hurricane Lane (2021) and Shutter Speed (2017) were among those to run in the race and then make a splash in the mid-season Classics when it was run as a conditions contest.

Robbie WildersTipster
Published on 12 May 2023Last updated 18:32, 12 May 2023
icon
