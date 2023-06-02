Racing Post logo
Will it be a dream Derby farewell for Frankie? Red-hot Dettori chases more Classic glory

Frankie Dettori celebrates after victory aboard Soul Sister in the Betfred Oaks
Frankie Dettori celebrates after victory aboard Soul Sister in the Betfred Oaks
You would not put it past him.

For well over three decades, Frankie Dettori has been racing's golden child. Nobody has been better at selling the sport than the charismatic colossus who has superstar status all over the world. Now, with his retirement from the saddle just months away, he returns to a favourite stomping ground in the most sensational form and with a chance to once again win the race he cherishes more than any other. For so many reasons, there will be a collective wish that this is Dettori's Derby.

Since its birth 243 years ago, the world's most famous Flat race has thrived on the captivating truth that every Derby is different. This one, however, really is like no other - which is why victory for Dettori aboard Arrest would be so timely and priceless.

Published on 2 June 2023
