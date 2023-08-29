Will all-weather form prove the key in competitive London Middle Distance Series qualifier?

The overnight market for this competitive London Middle Distance Series qualifier is headed by two horses who have shown a smart level of form on the all-weather but need to bounce back from below-par runs on turf. That is definitely true for Goodwood blowout Maso Bastie .

The James Fanshawe-trained gelding was favourite in the morning for that 1m3f handicap at the Glorious meeting nearly four weeks ago, but he drifted badly on course and ran poorly after going off at 7-1. He beat only three home and finished 12 lengths behind the winner.

Maso Bastie showed he is better than that when finishing third on his handicap debut on Newcastle’s Tapeta in June and should be involved in the finish if reproducing that form.

Fanshawe tries a first-time visor in a bid to coax Maso Bastie back to his best, but the trainer is 0-4 with runners who were wearing headgear for the first time since the start of last year.

Carbis Bay is another who showed his peak form on Newcastle’s Tapeta in June, when a close second in a 1m2f novice. However, he beat only three home when 11 lengths behind the winner on turf at Sandown three weeks ago and now has to prove he can resume his progress.

His turf form figures read 96, compared to all-weather ones that read 22, and that suggests the return to an artificial surface could do the trick. He is also 2lb lower than when beaten at Sandown.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

James Fanshawe, trainer of Maso Bastie

He’s in good form. He just got a bit stuck in the mud at Goodwood. Having a visor on for the first time should help him focus and might bring about some improvement.

Sean Woods, trainer of Band Of Steel

He’s a really nice, progressive colt. He ran a great race after a break last time and the trip should really suit him. He wants fast ground, and with the weather at the moment I thought Kempton was a natural race for him. He’s in good order and has been training very well, so I'd like to think he goes there with every chance.

Alan King, trainer of Zodiac Star

I hope he has a nice chance. He was way too keen at Windsor. We have started working him in a hood at home and hopefully it helps to relax him on the track. He'll improve from whatever he does here because he had a little setback a few weeks ago and he’s only just ready to start back now, so we'll see where we are.

Stuart Williams, trainer of God Of Fire

He’s been a bit disappointing recently, but he was drawn badly last time and the ground was wrong before that. We've put a tongue-tie on him because he can be a bit keen – we just need him to relax a bit. If he gets back to his form from the winter then I hope he'll have a nice chance.

Reporting by Raph McCall

