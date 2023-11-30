Will a visor spark the evergreen Didtheyleaveuoutto back to form in feature handicap hurdle?

All of the runners in this feature contest have a bit to prove after disappointing runs last time, and Ben Haslam has turned to a visor in his bid to get veteran Didtheyleaveuoutto back to winning ways.

The ten-year-old, who ran in the Champion Bumper in his pomp, was last victorious by a nose at Cartmel in July, but a string of four defeats since has seen him drop to his last winning mark of 120.

Didtheyleaveuoutto was last seen finishing seventh at Kelso over 3m2f, beaten 13½ lengths, this month. He has worn blinkers and cheekpieces before, but Haslam hopes the visor can spark more life back into the veteran.

He said: "I was a bit disappointed with his run at Kelso, but he raced off top weight and was on slower ground. I hope a flatter track will suit more and dry weather to give better ground, as he could have a nice chance.

Didtheyleaveuoutto: wears a visor to "sharpen him up" Credit: Mark Cranham

"He's wearing the visor first time for us just to sharpen him up a bit. He was a little bit on and off the bridle last time and we hope it'll make him travel a bit better. Fingers crossed they can work."

Curley Finger registered a career-best Racing Post Rating of 116 when landing the valuable handicap hurdle over course and distance on Go North Weekend last season. He has been dropped 2lb for a disappointing comeback over track and trip last time.

Lucinda Russell is double-handed with Aurora Thunder and Diamond State . The former has a two-month absence to overcome after her distant third at Perth in September.

Edinburgh National winner and current topweight Magna Sam finished down the field at the track on Thursday, while the Sandy Thomson-trained Kilbrainy is also uncertain to line up due to the ground.

