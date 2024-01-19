Will 12lb and 17lb rises stop impressive last-time-out winners Harvard Guy and Catch The Beast?

Eddie Harty has an excellent record in the 2m4f Listed Navan Handicap Hurdle, landing it twice in succession with Kilfenora (2020) and Damalisque (2021), and Harvard Guy will seek to make it three on the bounce over course and distance after landing the Tara Handicap Hurdle in stylish fashion last month.

The six-year-old showed ability in maiden hurdles, most notably when second to Buddy One at Fairyhouse last year, but has really thrived since returning from an eight-month break in November. He showed a good attitude to beat Ask Anything a shade snugly on his reappearance, with the pair pulling 13 lengths clear, and the runner-up has advertised the form well since.

A 10lb rise wasn't enough to stop Harvard Guy following up on his latest start when he travelled and jumped smoothly en route to a two-length success over the reopposing and reliable Lord Erskine . The JP McManus-owned Harvard Guy doesn't seem to do a whole lot once he hits the front so he could conceivably be still ahead of the handicapper despite a further 12lb hike.

Catch The Beast is up 17lb after landing a significant touch for trainer Eddie Cawley at Punchestown on New Year's Eve. The six-year-old was the subject of sustained market support, plummeting to 5-2 favouritism, and those taking the odds did not have much to worry about during the 2m3f contest as he jumped superbly before stretching ten lengths clear of Dancing Jeremy. His ceiling is hard to establish.

Fortunedefortunata looks the pick of Gordon Elliott's two runners. He put in a dominant display when running away with a handicap hurdle at this track on his penultimate start and should stay this trip.

Drumbear is the each-way pick for trainer John McConnell. The eight-year-old was a talented novice chaser last season and wasn't beaten all that far on his return at Leopardstown over Christmas.

He reverts to hurdles off a 10lb lower mark and might be underestimated in the market.

What they say

Eddie Harty, joint-trainer of Harvard Guy

He's been in good form and won the Tara Hurdle well over course and distance last time. He's gone up plenty for it so he's carrying a welter burden but he likes Navan.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Fortunedefortunata and Rodaniche

Not everything went to plan for Fortunedefortunata at Leopardstown but he still ran well. Hopefully he's still on an upward curve. Rodaniche needs to step up on what he showed at Punchestown last time.

Gordon Elliott: trainer of Fortunedefortunata and Rodaniche Credit: Patrick McCann

Eddie Cawley, trainer of Catch The Beast

It was a big step forward at Punchestown and this is a much bigger step. The handicapper definitely didn't spare him giving him 17lb for that win. He was always a very good jumper but it's taken time to get him relaxed rather than wound up. He has improved with every run and has been a work in progress. It came together for him the last day and hopefully there's a bit more to come.

Harry Rogers, trainer of Lord Erskine and Itswhatunitesus

Lord Erskine is getting on but he's well and with a bit of luck he can hopefully get into the money again. He run well last time and he's very consistent. Itswhatunitesus will appreciate some better ground in time.

Read these next:

Cheltenham clues in store as Minella Cocooner takes on high-quality rivals in beginners' chase



'His claims are strong' - Talis Evolvere stands out with Ryan Moore booked

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.