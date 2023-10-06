Racing Post logo
Why the top two in the Sun Chariot Stakes betting are worth taking on with an improver

15:15 NewmarketVirgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes (Group 1) (Fillies & Mares) (British Champions Series)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Good
Runners:8
Class:1
Distance:1m
ITV4

October is always Rowley Mile time at Newmarket and Sun Chariot day means we are bang in the middle of the track’s three feature autumn meetings after a summer spent on the July course. Essentially the Sun Chariot is to the Rowley Mile what the Falmouth Stakes is to the July, and hopefully we see a top-class performance in the mould of what Nashwa achieved three months ago in the Falmouth.

The two Newmarket tracks are separate entities and few trainers are as synonymous with Rowley Mile success as Andre Fabre is with his infrequent raids. The top French trainer is 8-32 since 2010 there at an impressive 25 per cent strike-rate and that makes Mqse De Sevigne deserving of a prominent position on the shortlist.

However, naturally the market factors Fabre’s record into the price of his runners and his 7.75 expected winners in that timeframe means his record is roughly where it should be, with an A/E (actual-over-expected) return of 1.03.

Robbie WildersTipster
Published on 6 October 2023Last updated 18:02, 6 October 2023
