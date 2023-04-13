Why Fakir D'Oudairies has started a Marsh Chase trend - Keith Melrose examines Friday's big Grade 1

While it would be wrong to say Willie Mullins does not do Aintree, he certainly treats this meeting as the third of the three major spring festivals. In the last five years, more than half his runners at the track have been in either the Topham or the Grand National. The biggest loser from this tendency has been the Marsh Chase.

The Melling, as this race has been known historically, often attracts the winner of the Champion Chase or the Ryanair – although only once both, when Sprinter Sacre beat Cue Card in 2013. With the Mullins-trained Allaho and Energumene dominating the respective divisions in recent years, the race has been left to the likes of Fakir D'Oudairies.

While it would be unfair to throw Fakir D'Oudairies in with the genuine nearly horses that have won this race, like Fox Norton and God's Own, he has clearly been well placed in his career. Despite never running to a Racing Post Rating higher than 171, which is no better than average for the winner in an open Grade 1 chase, he has won three such races and been favourite every time.