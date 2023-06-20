Why Adayar has more to prove than his price suggests in intriguing Prince of Wales's Stakes

For the first time since the Prince of Wales's Stakes was reintroduced in the late 1960s, the race has a new patron. Looking at the field, not much else seems to have changed.

Since this became a Group 1 in 2000, the average field has contained eight horses and the average Racing Post Rating of the winner has been 127. Consider just the last ten years and those figures drop, to seven and 125. Middle-distance races tend to rate higher once three-year-olds get involved. In other words, from the Eclipse onwards.

That said, it is surprising how high the Prince of Wales's Stakes sits among the best races run in Britain. It is a mainstay of the top ten and sometimes threatens the podium. The Pattern committee methodology uses the end-of-season ratings of the first four finishers in a race. So if you wanted to make a race look better than it necessarily is, you would aim to gather a select group of established, high-quality horses. This is how the Prince of Wales's has established its reputation. This year's field is typical of the race; the six runners include the first three from October's Champion Stakes (Bay Bridge, Adayar and My Prospero), covered by only half a length, and the winner of the Irish Champion Stakes (Luxembourg).