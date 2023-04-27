Sakhee, Adayar, Westover... which of these Classic Trial contenders is the next star in waiting?

This established Derby trial went through something of a lull after it was won by top-class pair Fantastic Light and Sakhee at the turn of the century, but the last two runnings have thrown up the best two successive winners since, and don’t forget a Derby winner was beaten in 2021.

Two years ago subsequent Epsom hero Adayar came from a long way back to finish second, with the winner, Alenquer, going on to land a Group 1 of his own last year, so it was no disgrace.

Last season’s running had something to live up to following that stellar one-two, but the winner, Westover, did not disappoint as he went on to finish second at Epsom before a runaway success in the Irish Derby at the Curragh.

So are we going to get a hat-trick of classy winners this year? There is every chance as there are some exciting prospects in the line-up, headed by Arrest, who followed his debut defeat to Dewhurst third Nostrum at this track with back-to-back wins. He was last seen finishing second in a Group 1 at Saint-Cloud.

That form sets the standard and John Gosden won this race three times between 2014 and 2018 with Western Hymn, Cunco and Sevenna Star. However, none of those turned out to be superstars.

Ralph Beckett saddled Westover last year and he runs Salt Bay, who was also placed in a Group 1 at Saint-Cloud in October, albeit a different one to the one in which Arrest finished second.

Beckett landed the Fred Darling at Newbury last Saturday with Remarquee and his runners look well forward. Salt Bay could be the biggest danger to Arrest or will it be Flying Honours? He represents Charlie Appleby, who saddled Adayar two years ago, and also had Goldspur finish third in 2022.

Flying Honours (right): another Adayar for Godolphin? Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Goldspur had won the Zetland Stakes at Newmarket as a juvenile and Flying Honours was also successful in that race last year and takes the same path as him.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Barry Mahon, racing manager to Juddmonte, owners of Arrest

He's in good form, has been training nicely and is ready to run. We feel like he's done well from two to three. He didn't mind the soft ground at Ffos Las, or when he ran in France, he's not ground dependent.

James Savage, assistant to Sir Michael Stoute, trainer of Circle Of Life

He's a big, scopey horse and after his win at Salisbury last season we felt he'd shown us enough for the year. He looks great and has done really well physically in the last two months. He deserves to take his chance and will learn plenty from the run.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Flying Honours

He's enjoyed a good preparation and this has been his aim for a while. He hasn’t raced on ground like this before, but his pedigree suggests he should be okay and, if it places an emphasis on stamina, it will be another plus for him.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Relentless Voyager

He's a nice son of Ulysses who won really well at Kempton. It's a small field, but on paper it could be a very good race.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Salt Bay

He's in good shape and ready for this. He'll like the ground, I think the track will suit him and I'm hopeful. He'll get a mile and a half.

Reporting by Maddy Playle

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.