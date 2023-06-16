Who looks set to benefit most from a strongly run Grand Cup at York?

Staying races on the Flat are often slowly run before a dash for home. With Quickthorn, Roberto Escobarr and Outbox likely to go forward in the Grand Cup, combined with York’s taxing five-furlong run-in, there should be no worries on that score.

A strong pace would likely tarnish prominent racer Outbox’s finishing effort. He is a six-time winner over a mile and a half but has never truly convinced as a stayer, while Roberto Escobarr is going the other way in distance.

The 2021 Grand Cup scorer has been slapped with a 5lb penalty for his recent two-mile Henry II success in which Richard Kingscote controlled matters from the front. His mount was best positioned to capitalise on a moderate pace and those who identified his advantage from the likely set-up at Sandown might be well advised to keep their powder dry this time.

The other front-runner, Quickthorn, produced a relentless 14-length success in the Lonsdale Cup here over two miles last August. That explosive display resulted in his 16-5 SP to down dominant stayer Kyprios in the Prix du Cadran, but he stopped quickly at Longchamp and has never quite seemed the same since.

The one the hardened stayers need to beat is four-year-old colt Israr, for whom there will be little hiding place on his first attempt at a marathon distance. Israr is by champion sprinter Muhaarar, but the top sire has produced plenty of stayers – only one of his highest-rated sons or daughters have shown their best form over shorter than a mile and a quarter. The fact Israr is by Oaks winner Taghrooda, whose other son recorded his peak Racing Post Rating over a trip beyond two miles, is a positive omen.

From a visual perspective, Israr gave the impression a mile and six furlongs would be in his range when he ran away with a handicap at Doncaster over two furlongs shorter on heavy ground last October, and he returned in rude health with a close second to Haskoy in Newbury’s Al Rayyan Stakes. It is easy to envisage Israr picking up the pieces under Jim Crowley and laying down a marker for the Irish St Leger later in the season.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Escobarr bidding to double up

Roberto Escobarr bids to emulate the popular Clever Cookie in winning the staying contest twice, the second of which was achieved under the same Group 3 penalty the William Haggas-trained runner carries on this occasion.

The six-year-old has been restricted to just 12 outings but could still be improving judging by his game success in the Group 3 Henry II Stakes at Sandown last month.

Roberto Escobarr: carries a 5lb penalty for his win at Sandown last month Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Roberto Escobarr made nearly all to register in Group company for the first time that evening and he looks sure to give another good account.

Richard Knight, racing manager to owner Hussain Alabbas Lootah, said: “He put up a great performance to win at Sandown last time and has been in good form since. It looks as if he’s going to get his ground.

“There isn’t a lot else for him at the moment but whether he can carry a penalty to success again the likes of Israr and Quickthorn is another matter. He’s back in trip from two miles and we’ll see if that suits him but he's still a relatively unexposed horse.”

What they say

John Gosden, joint-trainer of Israr

He was just touched off at Newbury last time and this race fits him very well. He doesn’t like it too quick but they do a good job with the watering at York so hopefully he should handle the ground. It’s a competitive little race as it usually is but he goes there with a decent shout.

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Quickthorn

He likes it at York and is down in class so hopefully he can run another good race. We’ll see if he can recapture his form of last year but this looks a good slot for him.

Stuart Williams, trainer of Rhythmic Intent

It will be a tough race for him, but there are very few suitable options for him at the moment and he's won at York so we'll give it a go.

Roger Varian, trainer of Divine Jewel

It looks an above average running of the race but we needed to get her season going and if she could nick some black type that would be marvellous.

Reporting by David Milnes

Saturday previews:

2.00 York: 'He looks to have a really good chance' - top Irish amateur Jody Townend excited about first British Flat ride

2.15 Sandown: 'He has a better chance than the odds suggest' - analysis and trainer quotes for compelling mile handicap

2.50 Sandown: Will another Battaash or Mitbaahy emerge from the Scurry Stakes?

3.20 Chester: 'I'll be surprised if anything beats her out of the gates' - can anyone catch in-form front-runner?

3.40 York: 'Our three all have an ideal profile' - analysis and key quotes for ultra-competitive Macmillan Sprint

Sign up here. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+, begambleaware.org .