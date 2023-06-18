Who is pick of the weights for a competitive Windsor handicap?

Treacherous ran well in a qualifier for this series over course and distance at around this time last year, finishing third to A Sure Welcome.

That performance came off a mark of 80, and he competes off 2lb lower under his 4lb penalty for a head win at Newbury over Shobiz last Thursday. He seems sure to go close off bottom weight.

At the other end of the weights, the well-drawn Chairmanoftheboard is likely to prove popular, with his Newmarket second of 21 to Probe last month still fresh in the memory.

Several of those who finished behind Chairmanoftheboard have run well in defeat since, while fifth-placed Raatea won a fiercely contested Haydock handicap in good style.

Ten of trainer Ed Dunlop’s last 33 runners have won, and Sterling Knight looks capable of a bold show from stall four.

The gelding won two 6f handicaps on easy ground at Haydock last autumn, and a mark of 90 should not prove beyond him with further improvement possible this term.

Lequinto takes the eye from a handicapping perspective as he is now 6lb lower than when successful over course and distance last July.

Both his turf victories have been achieved at the riverside track, and he shaped as though another win was imminent when fifth to As If By Chance last time out.

Nomadic Empire contested some strong handicaps last season off marks in the low 100s and mid 90s. He is now down to 89, and that looks a mark off which he ought to be able to resume winning ways.

After all, he beat Chairmanoftheboard by a short head at York in September 2021 and is now 10lb better off with that rival.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Ed Dunlop, trainer of Sterling Knight

I'm hoping for a bit better. He ran very well first time out and then disappointed us. Hopefully the rain will come, he has course-and-distance form.

Charlie Hills, trainer of May Sonic

Any rain would be very welcome. He's a horse who has been off the track a while [94 days] but he has some good form on the all-weather and I'd like to run if we can.

Ollie Sangster, trainer of Dig Two

The horse is in good form, but he wants fast ground so we'll monitor the weather as there are a lot of thunderstorms lurking nearby. He won't be running if they get any but if they don't I'd hope he'll run a positive race.

Ed de Giles, trainer of Treacherous

He's come out of Newbury very well and has backed up well in the past. But he needs pace, the race at Newbury was run at a good pace and on paper this doesn't look like there's masses of it, but who knows. I'd prefer good, good to firm, but he doesn't run badly on soft and as long as it's not tacky I don't think it's an issue. We need pace.

Reporting by Stuart Riley

