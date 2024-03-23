Who fancies their chances in a competitive veterans' chase at Ascot? Expert analysis and key quotes

The fourth leg of the popular veterans’ chase series has attracted another cast of old favourites and it’s interesting Sam Brown returns to the fold after a couple of runs in open company. He was less than ten lengths behind Shishkin two outings ago at Newbury.

Sam Brown confirmed he is still in top form at Kempton last month when beaten less than four lengths by Forward Plan in the Coral Trophy. That was a stronger race than this one, however, and Anthony Honeyball’s 12-year-old has the weight to show for it.

Nevertheless, good 5lb claimer Freddie Gingell helps reduce the burden of 12st 1lb and Sam Brown has an outstanding chance, provided he isn’t feeling the effects of three tough races.

One who definitely will be fresh for the task is Diego Du Charmil , who bids to bolster Paul Nicholls' title bid following 692 days off the track.

That wouldn’t usually be considered a positive, but in Diego Du Charmil’s case it might be. He runs all of his best races when fresh and is now 5lb lower than when a good second at Kempton on his last start in May 2022. A reproduction of that form might be good enough.

Kim Bailey loves a winner at Ascot and bids to improve his healthy 21 per cent strike-rate at the track in recent seasons with Two For Gold , who has course form figures of 2212 over fences. He is 5lb lower than when second to subsequent winner Victtorino here in November and is evidently well handicapped if he can recapture that form.

Graeme Rodway

Going update

The going at Ascot is good, good to soft in places following a dry week at the Berkshire venue. Clerk of the course Chris Stickles said: "We're good, good to soft in places with the possibility of the odd shower on Saturday. On Sunday, we're generally dry."

What they say

Anthony Honeyball, trainer of Sam Brown

He was beaten only three and three-quarter lengths in a £150,000 handicap at Kempton last time so he's alive and kicking. He won the Veterans' Final at Warwick earlier in the season but it'll be tough off 4lb higher. The track and trip would be fine and he goes there with a reasonable chance.

Peter Bowen, trainer of Mac Tottie

The ground should suit and he's in good form. The plan is to run him here then go to the Grand National, so hopefully he should be competitive.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Diego Du Charmil

He's been off for a little while and as he's a bit older now we thought we'd try him in a veterans' race. He's up in trip as this was more suitable than the only other race on the card we could have gone for over two miles one furlong. I think he'll improve for the run and we could end up hunter chasing with him.

Gary Moore, trainer of Larry

This looks quite a good race. This is the track he runs his best races at, but I'm well aware he's got it all to do. He won at Plumpton in January but it wasn't much of a race.

Nick Kent, trainer of Crosspark

We've freshened him up as he puts a lot into his races – he gives you everything every time. He was just beaten last time and he's been unlucky throughout his career, but he goes there with a nice chance. The track should be fine.

