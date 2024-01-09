Who does Dan Skelton expect to perform well in the feature at Doncaster with the ground crucially drying out?

There are any number of trainers licking their lips at the possibility of the ground drying out and one is Dan Skelton, who appears to have a solid chance with Hitching Jacking .

The seven-year-old won two of his five starts over hurdles, but took time to warm up over fences on his chasing debut at Huntingdon in November. Some sloppy leaps put him on the back foot, but Hitching Jacking did get into a competitive spot before fading badly late on.

He was beaten 24 lengths by the winner at the line, but shaped better than the bare result and looks certain to improve in the jumping department with that experience behind him. He will need to, though, because this is a sharper test over three furlongs shorter than his last outing.

Maybe the cheekpieces that are added by Skelton will sharpen up Hitching Jacking and the trainer is 28 per cent with runners wearing that aid for the first time since the start of last year.

Demachine found conditions too soft for his liking when only seventh in the Topham at Aintree on his final start last season and the drying conditions will definitely be suitable.

The Kerry Lee-trained ten-year-old will need to be at his best to defy top weight on his first run for 271 days, but has won after breaks of 214 days and 120 days, so can go well fresh.

Raffle Ticket secured his last win on good ground and was beaten just a head into second on good to soft at Taunton last month. He is up 4lb in the weights, but the drier the better for him and Harry Cobden is booked. The rider is 1-5 for Mel Rowley’s stable in the last five seasons.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Ground latest

There will be an inspection at 8am on Wednesday with temperatures forecast to get down to -1C/-2C overnight. The ground is good to soft, soft in places, with a small chance of drizzle or light rain in the morning.

What they say

Kerry Lee, trainer of Demachine

He ran very well in the Topham Chase last season when he was done no favours by the ground, as it rained all day and we had declared on good. He’s ready to start back.

Mel Rowley, trainer of Raffle Ticket

He ran very well at Taunton last time when he just had it nicked off him on the line. He’s come out of that in excellent shape and I won’t mind if it continues to dry out as he’ll relish better conditions.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Hitching Jacking

He’s had a frustrating autumn and winter as the ground has been so bad. This is his first opportunity to run on some nicer ground and I expect him to perform well.

Tom Lacey, trainer of Cruz Control

We wouldn’t want the ground to dry out too much more, and if it does he may not run. He has options over the next few days on a softer surface.

Jedd O’Keeffe, trainer of Ubetya

He completely lost his action on one of the road crossings at Leicester last time after which his jumping went to pieces. We couldn’t find anything wrong with him after that and he’s been fine at home since. He should appreciate this drying ground and hopefully he can bounce back.

Declan Carroll, trainer of One Fine Man

Hopefully he can step up on his comeback run at Aintree. He’s training well and should enjoy the ground if it continues to dry out.

Lizzie Quinlan, trainer of Getaway Luv He’s a yard favourite, will enjoy the ground and the track should suit. He’s consistent and Sean [Quinlan, jockey] knows him very well.

Reporting by David Milnes

