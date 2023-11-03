Which old favourite will come out on top off level weights in clash of the staying stars?

It’s often said the reason punters love the jumps is because all their old friends come back for more every year, with that cliche being evident in this Grade 2 staying hurdle.

We are spoiled here because, not only is Thyme Hill about to embark on his sixth season, but Dashel Drasher also features and is now going into his seventh campaign. What a treat.

The great thing about Dashel Drasher, in particular, is that he looked as good as he ever has done over hurdles last season at the age of ten and almost sprang a surprise in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham. He led over the last, but was denied a 40-1 upset by Sire Du Berlais.

Nevertheless, that was good enough for a career-high Racing Post Rating of 163 over hurdles and that figure is the same as Thyme Hill’s career best, so there is nothing between the pair.

Thyme Hill recorded that rating when filling the runner-up spot in last year’s Stayers’ Hurdle, so we have the last two runners-up in that race facing off, but that is the last time Thyme Hill ran to 163 and he didn’t better 157 last season. Is he still capable of reaching 163 at nine?

He might not need to, of course, should Dashel Drasher fail to repeat his Cheltenham form, while that Stayers’ Hurdle second is a bit of an outlier on Dashel Drasher's hurdles record. It will be fascinating to see which of the old favourites comes out on top on level weights here.

It might not be solely a two-horse race, though, because Botox Has went through the Haydock mud like a Land Rover when successful last November and has his ground again.

He was two places behind Dashel Draher when the pair finished second and fourth in the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham in January and he is 2lb better off at the weights with that rival.

Irish-trained runners seemed to sweep all before them at Cheltenham last week, but the one that got away was Toto Too, who went off a heavily gambled 13-8 favourite for a Grade 2 on Friday but trailed home only fifth. His trainer Peter Fahey saddles Ambitious Fellow here.

He looks aptly named given his highest RPR is 21lb below the best achieved by Thyme Hill and Dashel Drasher and he has to give both 4lb. However, he is on the up while the other two could be going the other way and nobody would be surprised at another successful Irish raid.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Gary Moore, trainer of Botox Has

He runs well fresh. I think he's fit enough to do himself justice. He should have every chance.

Jamie Snowden, trainer of Ga Law

He won the Paddy Power and would have won the Sky Bet Chase had he not fallen at the last but that kind of derailed his season, for all he ran very well and was only beaten just under ten lengths in the Ryanair. His jumping over a fence lacked a bit of conviction at times, so we'll give him a confidence booster back over hurdles and the idea is he'll go on to the Coral Gold Cup, but the Stayers' Hurdle division is something we've got half an eye on if things go right.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Red Risk

His first two runs last season were great, he won very well at Newbury then got beaten only a short head in the Lanzarote. It's a bit of a step up in class but he's not easy to place and I hope he'll run into a place. The trip will be fine for him.

Philip Hobbs, joint-trainer of Thyme Hill

He probably lost his confidence a bit over fences, despite winning twice last year, so we've decided to start back over hurdles,. He's obviously been at the top end of that before so hopefully this will be a good starting point. He seems in very good form and we hope he has a very good chance.

Reporting by Maddy Playle

