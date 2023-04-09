What will happen next in the race where the pre-race script is so often ripped to shreds?

The pre-race script is often ripped to shreds in Ireland's richest jumps race. Not only has there been a 150-1 winner in recent years but, in the last decade, there have also been winners at 50-1, 40-1, 33-1 and 20-1 twice.

Dermot McLoughlin, who has won the last two runnings with unconsidered outsiders, is not represented this time as last year's winner Lord Lariat picked up a late injury.

Given they have completely dominated the sport for the last decade, it is hard to believe Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott have won the race only once each.