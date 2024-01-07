What will a mature market make of lightly raced hurdler's chance? Analysis and key quotes for Taunton handicap hurdle

There are question marks about several of the principal contenders in what rates a difficult puzzle to solve.

Just Loose Change , with course-and-distance form figures of 312, seems sure to go well, but will need to defy a career-high mark after being raised 4lb for chasing home Samuel Spade last time.

The third, Individualiste, hacked up in a weak race on his return to Taunton before finishing a well-beaten fourth behind Rare Clouds at Wincanton on Saturday.

Vicki Vale , considered good enough to contest the Grade 1 Challow Novices’ Hurdle won by Hermes Allen at Newbury in December 2022, doesn’t appear to have anything in hand off a mark of 120 based on two placed efforts this season.

Zoffee , winner of the Northumberland Plate consolation race in 2022, also has a victory over fences and hurdles. He hasn’t competed over hurdles since being pulled up in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2020 off a mark of 134. However, he races off 15lb lower on his return, so it’s not difficult to make a case for him.

The Paul Nicholls duo, Killaloan and Inca De Lafayette , will both have their share of supporters, but neither appears on the right side of the assessor.

Arguably most intriguing is the Evan Williams-trained handicap debutant Ask Brewster , who shaped pleasingly in two Chepstow maiden hurdles in November.

This winning pointer changed hands for £50,000 last April, and an opening mark of 104 could prove eminently workable. It will be interesting to see what a mature market makes of his chance.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Jane Williams, trainer of Galahad Quest

He’s been off a long time and this is his first run back so he’ll be better for the appearance. We thought starting off over hurdles would be a better option for him and hopefully he can build from this as he was one of our flagship horses last season.

Dan Downie, racing manager for Owners Group, owners of Killaloan and Inca De Lafayette

Both horses are in good form but they will need to bounce back after disappointing efforts recently. Hopefully the ground won't be too bad there.

Olly Murphy, trainer of Zoffee and Bread And Butter

Zoffee’s an interesting recruit for us coming back to hurdling off the Flat. He looks to have a nice mark returning to jumping and I’d think he’d have an each-way chance in this. It’s going to be tacky ground but hopefully he’ll handle that, but he will improve for the race. Bread And Butter is going to have to improve significantly on what he’s done.

Nicky Martin, trainer of Just Loose Change

He seems to like Taunton and I’d say he’s in as good order as he was when he ran at the course last time. The ground is likely to be holding, but hopefully he’ll be able to handle it. He’s a consistent horse and going back to riding him like we were last season helped him last time.

Evan Williams, trainer of Ask Brewster

He’s very inexperienced but, with so many meetings being called off at the moment, we’re trying to get a run into him where we can.

