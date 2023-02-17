Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

What the statistics tell us about this weekend's Grand National trials for Aintree

Could Grand National clues be unearthed on Saturday?
Could Grand National clues be unearthed this weekend?Credit: Grossick Photography

If overall trends and statistics since 1991 prove an accurate guide, the hero of this year’s Randox Grand National is most unlikely to be seen in the winner’s enclosure following the two recognised trials for the world’s most famous steeplechase at Haydock and Punchestown this weekend.

In theory, at least, one would expect Haydock’s extended 3m4f Betfred Grand National Trial Handicap Chase (2.40) to provide excellent pointers to the big race.

After all, it is staged two months before Aintree around a flat, left-handed track – not dissimilar to the Merseyside course – and has long been recognised by British trainers as a solid trial for the National.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Richard BirchReporter
Published on 17 February 2023Last updated 18:00, 17 February 2023
icon
more inPreviews
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inPreviews