What the statistics tell us about this weekend's Grand National trials for Aintree

If overall trends and statistics since 1991 prove an accurate guide, the hero of this year’s Randox Grand National is most unlikely to be seen in the winner’s enclosure following the two recognised trials for the world’s most famous steeplechase at Haydock and Punchestown this weekend.

In theory, at least, one would expect Haydock’s extended 3m4f Betfred Grand National Trial Handicap Chase () to provide excellent pointers to the big race.

After all, it is staged two months before Aintree around a flat, left-handed track – not dissimilar to the Merseyside course – and has long been recognised by British trainers as a solid trial for the National.