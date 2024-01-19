Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureAll-Weather Q&A
premium

What makes Lingfield unique? Our resident all-weather expert answers the burning questions to help your Saturday punting

Steffan EdwardsRace Analyst

As Lingfield headlines the British action on Saturday, the Racing Post analysis team's resident all-weather expert, Steffan Edwards, gives his insight on how to make it pay at the track

So, I understand the all-weather is all about subtle differences between the tracks. What makes a race at Lingfield unique?

The short straight often leads to fast finishes, so strong travellers who can quicken are usually favoured over more galloping types who take a bit of winding up and would prefer Southwell, Chelmsford or Newcastle. Even Kempton is a bit more forgiving to galloping types than Lingfield. The run-in here is little over a furlong and a half.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 19 January 2024inPreviews

Last updated 16:00, 19 January 2024

icon
more inPreviews
more inPreviews