What makes Lingfield unique? Our resident all-weather expert answers the burning questions to help your Saturday punting

As Lingfield headlines the British action on Saturday, the Racing Post analysis team's resident all-weather expert, Steffan Edwards, gives his insight on how to make it pay at the track

So, I understand the all-weather is all about subtle differences between the tracks. What makes a race at Lingfield unique?

The short straight often leads to fast finishes, so strong travellers who can quicken are usually favoured over more galloping types who take a bit of winding up and would prefer Southwell, Chelmsford or Newcastle. Even Kempton is a bit more forgiving to galloping types than Lingfield. The run-in here is little over a furlong and a half.