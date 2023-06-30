What has the perfect profile for the Northumberland Plate? Graeme Rodway sifts the evidence to find out

It’s eight years since the Pitmen’s Derby, as it is affectionately known by the Newcastle locals, was first run on the all-weather and it’s fair to say that changed the race entirely.

What was once one of the biggest draw races of the calendar is certainly no longer. A low stall seemed almost essential to have any chance of winning when the race was on turf, but that isn’t the case on the sand. In fact, it’s clear the higher-drawn runners have done best.

When adjusted for non-runners, horses drawn in single-figures have registered six wins from 124 runners in the Northumberland Plate and consolation combined since the first all-weather running in 2016, but those from double figures are a healthier eight wins from 123 horses.