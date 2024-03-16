'We've tried to tick as many boxes' - insight and analysis for Chepstow's feature novice handicap chase

This race surely revolves around one runner and that is course specialist Knowsley Road . He has won all three starts at Chepstow and none elsewhere, and represents the in-form combination of Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden, who both boast 26 per cent strike-rates here.

It would be an open-and-shut case if their representative came into the race in any sort of form, but unfortunately that is where we hit a stumbling block. Knowsley Road has been beaten 41 lengths and 32 lengths the last two times he has finished and was pulled up last time.

He has been given wind surgery since and a tongue strap is also added for the first time, so it appears that he has had trouble breathing but, if that is rectified by the operation and he returns to the form of his third behind Grey Dawning at Warwick last season, he should win.

There is no doubt over the wellbeing of Thor De Cerisy , who comes into the race following a course-and-distance win on heavy ground last month. But he has been hit with a hefty 8lb rise in the weights and that was a small-field race, and just an ordinary time for the class.

The best Topspeed figure (84) in the field last time came from Scene One and he was beaten 31 lengths into sixth at Market Rasen on that occasion. It clearly wasn’t as bad an effort as it looked on the eye judging on the clock and it was at three miles. This shorter trip suits better.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Going latest

The going is soft with Saturday's forecast to be a mixture of bright and sunny spells with up to 4-6mm of rain in the evening. There is a slight risk of light showers on Sunday morning, up to 1mm, with the temperature potentially reaching 13C.

What they say

Alex Hales, trainer of Happy And Fine

For some reason he just didn’t turn up at Cheltenham but his form was strong before that. A small field and soft ground seems to suit him. He’s had a nice break and he seems in very good order.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Knowsley Road

He’s had a wind op since he last ran, that’s why he’s been off. He'll run well but just because of the timing, he'll come on a bit for the run.

Neil Mulholland, trainer of Thor De Cerisy

He won nicely over course and distance last time out and was unlucky the time before. There's no such thing as a certainty but going back to the same track, same trip and pretty similar ground, we've tried to tick as many boxes as possible.

Reporting by Charlie Huggins

