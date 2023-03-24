'We've had this in mind for her all season' - key quotes and analysis for Grade 2 mares' handicap hurdle

Fair play to trainers for continuing to exploit a Pattern loophole as this Grade 2 handicap looks even more vulnerable to a class demotion than is often the case. In the previous two runnings, the two declared topweights were rated 130 and 132, whereas this season the best mare (Ilovethenightlife) is rated a lowly 119. A 107-rated bottomweight (Fortuna Ligna) also highlights just how compressed the field is.

Given the wealth of options available to 130-plus-rated mares in the programme nowadays, the truncated ceiling and floor is hardly a surprise and perhaps all of those contesting Newbury’s feature will be tackling a Grade 2 hurdle race for the first and final time.

Races like this provide the smaller operations with a fighting chance for big-race success and two of trainer Noel Williams’ four marquee victories have come in this with 11-4 chance Briery Queen in 2016 and Largy G, who landed odds of 14-1 last year.

Williams is 2-3 in this over the past decade and his success at Newbury can be extrapolated further as his all-time record at the Berkshire track reads seven wins, three seconds, two thirds and two fourths from 25 representatives for a tidy £34.25 profit to £1 stakes. With this data in mind and the enhanced place terms available, progressive handicap debutante Moviddy makes immediate appeal at a double figure-price. A greater test of stamina should be right up the alley of this three-mile point-to-point winner.

Big-field handicaps are an alien concept to just about everyone in the line up and this should be truly run as approximately half of these have led in the past. That dynamic should also play to the strengths of Aubis Walk in the Honeysuckle colours of Kenny Alexander.

Northern-based pair Nicky Richards and Sean Quinlan’s sole runner on the card, Aubis Walk is another three-mile point scorer and appears to be on a sharp upward curve based on her runaway Sedgefield success last time.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Honeyball relief at getting a run

The richest race on Newbury's card is the £100,000 Goffs UK Spring Sale Bumper and Anthony Honeyball runs two in that, but he will also have an interest in this £50,000 contest courtesy of Fortuna Ligna, who has crept in at the bottom of the weights.

She has yet to win over hurdles, but was a solid third in a Listed bumper at Cheltenham in November under the in-form Harry Cobden, who is back on board for the first time since.

Honeyball, who has Crest Of Glory and Dartmoor Pirate on duty in the bumper, said: "We had it in our minds that there might be a 130-rated horse in this and we'd need to win at Plumpton last time to go up 5lb or 6lb because there's a 20lb weight range in this.

"She didn't win at Plumpton, but she ran well and still went up, which meant we were easily in the handicap for this, but with half an hour to go on Thursday morning we might not have got in. We were last in and if Jonjo [O'Neill] had declared his we'd have been out, so it was a bit twitchy.

"We think she's got stamina and she'll cope with soft ground, while the long straight will suit her."

Honeyball added: "The last time we put her in the deep end was in that Cheltenham bumper and she was third under Harry Cobden and we're glad he could ride again. She's getting to grips with her jumping, but has blinkers on purely to sharpen it. She travels through her races perfectly well and genuinely enough, but we wanted to help her.

"It might backfire if she overraces, but it's worth trying in an open race. She looks well positioned to go close."

What they say

Mark Walford, trainer of Ruby Island

We think she's improving and she was unlucky not to win last time, albeit I think a good horse beat her. She sort of jinked a bit after the last and lost momentum for a stride, which probably cost her. She's off a highish weight, but I think her mark is fair and she's in good form, so we're expecting a decent run. She's far from ungenuine, but there have been a couple of times she's wandered under pressure, so we think the cheekpieces will help focus her.

Nicky Richards, trainer of Aubis Walk

She's a grand mare who won well at Sedgefield last time having been a bit unlucky not to have won before that. She's got a bit of experience and I think she's improving and she won't mind the ground. The track will suit her a treat, so hopefully she'll run a very good race.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Royale Dance

She's definitely got a chance and we've had this in mind for her all season. I'm not going to pretend things have gone seamlessly for her and we thought we'd have a couple more ones next to our name, but she's been productive. We're happy with her and the trip will suit, while I think she'll go with a bit of cut in the ground.

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Phillapa Sue

She has solid enough form but whether she's up to this level we'll have to see. That said, it's a handicap so she goes there with a chance.

