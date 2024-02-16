'We've had this in mind for a long time' - Shan Blue bids to return to former glories but there are lots of others with chances

Today's Offers 8 All offers

There is a lot of doom-mongering about the racehorse population in jump racing, much of it justified. So it is heartening that the Swinley Handicap Chase and Haydock's Grand National Trial have produced highly competitive fields on the same weekend.

Both races are after much the same pool of horses, to the point that Iron Bridge is declared in both races. Haydock is his primary option, but this race would withstand his absence.

Victtorino is on an Ascot hat-trick having found a shorter trip too sharp at Cheltenham last time. Threeunderthrufive has amassed a record of placing in top staying handicaps that is admirable in one sense but also highlights his vulnerability. Shan Blue remains tantalisingly well treated and just failed over a shorter trip here last time.

The case against this race comes from the suggestion that some may be using it as a stepping stone to spring targets. Revels Hill, for instance, has not run since last season's bet365 Gold Cup and may be heading for that race again. Whether Iron Bridge runs here or at Haydock, the main aim is to get his handicap mark up enough to secure a run in the Grand National.

Then there are the recovery missions. Torn And Frayed has struggled to jump round Cheltenham. Do Your Job arrested his slide last time, but has now been moved from Lucinda Russell to Charlie Longsdon.

While I would not back him unless the market moves first, Ballygrifincottage is one to watch. He made an excellent start to his chase career, which made him nearly favourite for the Grade 1 Kauto Star. He missed that race due to a setback and has never quite recovered.

His runs in the autumn smacked of a gradual reintroduction, so he could be on course for a strong finish to the season if this run contains more promise.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Victtorino: returns to his favourite hunting ground at Ascot on Saturday Credit: Alan Crowhurst

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Threeunderthrufive

He's run two solid races this season and going right-handed seems to suit him better. He definitely has a good chance albeit he has to carry a big weight. He'll get the trip well and should be staying on strongly.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Shan Blue and Ballygrifincottage

We’ve had this race in mind for Shan Blue for a long time. He ran really well here at Christmas and the step back up in trip is a positive, I think. It’s a competitive race for 100 grand, but there’s not that many races you can run these horses in. We’ve been very happy with his work. Ballygrifincottage hasn’t had an easy time and there’s a few things we’ve had to put right with him. This will give us an idea of where we are. His form has taken a right dip and we’ll just be doing our best to get everything back going.

Harry Fry, trainer of Revels Hill

He had a hold-up in the autumn so he’s only now ready to get his season under way, but he always does better in the spring so hopefully it means we’ve got a fresh horse. He was placed in the race last year so this looks an ideal starting point with improvement to come.

Henry Daly, trainer of Rapper

He never got into it last time. It’s just one of those strange things where, having run well at Cheltenham the time before, the Warwick race just never happened at any stage. It was just one of those very strange things and it happens every now and again – they’re not machines.

Charlie Longsdon, trainer of Do Your Job

We're looking forward to him as he's new to us. He won nicely at Wetherby over two and a half last time and I'd like to think he'd stay three miles so we're stepping him up in trip. He's been well trained and has been running in big races throughout his career so the trip is the only angle I can think of to try and bring out a bit more improvement. Hopefully this can open up a few more doors.

Gary Moore, trainer of Larry

He won a bit of a rubbish race at Plumpton, but he's a better horse at Ascot; I'd say he's almost 6lb better. He'll need to be, though. Tom [Cannon] knows him well now so hopefully he'll run a good race.

Reporting by Scott Burton

