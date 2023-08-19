'We've got Oisin back on board and we're very much looking forward to it' - who will land the Sunday Series stayers' contest?

A fiendishly tricky 1m6f handicap concludes the Sunday Series card at Sandown, and the fact the 13 runners are split by just eight points in the early betting reinforces that point.

Usually, when assessing a staying race open to three-year-olds and older, I begin with those from the Classic generation who possess the capacity to improve for a combination of the trip and further experience.

However, there are none lining up this year, although we have two four-year-olds with the potential for better things. Dark Island is new to this discipline and one of those in that age bracket, but Omniscient makes the greater appeal in the initial market.

Sir Mark Prescott is a master at extracting more from lightly raced sorts as they stretch out in distance, and Omniscient fits the bill. A rapidly progressive middle-distance performer who ended last season rated 95 after scoring off an opening handicap mark of 75 in July, Omniscient was strong in the market before the Northumberland Plate on his return (15-2 from 11-1) and emerged with some credit in seventh.

A subsequent disappointment in the heavy-ground Summer Handicap at Goodwood won by smart stayer Sweet William is easy to forgive, and this rates a slightly weaker contest.

Those seeking a run for their money are also advised to ponder the claims of Alpine Stroll from the older brigade. This five-year-old produced his top performance on Racing Post Ratings (84) here two starts back and top apprentice Connor Planas claims 3lb, which means he effectively runs off 72. In a race lacking a course winner, his claims to go one better are evident.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Bonus hunters

A £100,000 bonus is up for grabs for Derry Lad and Blow Your Horn with victory required to land the pot offered for any three-time winner at the Sunday Series.

The Kevin Coleman-trained Derry Lad lines up in the 1m2f handicap (5.15 ) after recording victories at Hamilton and Pontefract. He could only finish third when attempting for his prize-winning third at Haydock at the start of the month.

Blow Your Horn recorded success at Beverley and Pontefract earlier in the season and will line up for Ian Williams in this race, which closes the six-meeting series.

If both horses win, the bonus will be shared.

What they say

Charlie Hills, trainer of Saratoga Gold

Hopefully the ground will dry up a bit, but he's working well at home and I'm happy with how he's been training. He should enjoy this trip.

Stuart Williams, trainer of Rhythmic Intent

He's in good form and would appreciate any rain that arrives. His best form is over this kind of distance and it's nice to have Oisin back on him, as he's ridden him to win on a couple of occasions. We're very much looking forward to it.

Gary Moore, trainer of Crescent Lake

He's been in great form. He's kept creeping up the handicap, and he might now be as high as he wants to be, but he never fails to run a bad race so we'll see. He's versatile in terms of the ground and it's worth taking our chance.

Ian Williams, trainer of Blow Your Horn

He should appreciate the track, but I wouldn't want conditions underfoot to become too soft. He was ahead of the handicapper when he won his two starts prior to Newcastle, a race which simply didn't work out for him.

Ed de Giles, trainer of Alpine Stroll

He likes the track and he's in great form. The trip will be fine for him and I imagine the ground will be good for him, even if they get a bit of rain it wouldn't be a problem. He's got a decent draw, too, so I'm hopeful of a big run.

Reporting by James Stevens

