'We’ve got a pretty decent record' - Richard Hannon hopeful of adding another Woodcote victory with promising New Charter

Richard Hannon might bring his juveniles along slower than his father did, but he has two wins and three places in this event from 12 runners over the last ten years. So it’s a race he seems to target.

That probably explains the market confidence behind New Charter , but the form is there too because she was an eyecatching second on her debut behind the highly rated Mountain Breeze, who heads the betting for the Albany Stakes.

New Charter was no match in second and finished two and a half lengths behind in receipt of 5lb, but a Racing Post Rating of 80 for that effort is the best on offer in this race and she looks certain to improve for the outing as she came from a long way behind.

It’s anyone’s guess whether she will handle this quirky track, but Hannon evidently knows what it takes to win the race.

Ralph Beckett is another who often brings his youngsters along slowly and his name doesn’t appear as a regular in this race, so it could be significant he runs Megalithic .

The Wootton Bassett colt was sufficiently well regarded to go off 13-8 favourite on his debut at Salisbury this month and is a 220,000gns purchase out of a Group-winning dam, so is bred to be smart. He finished only third, though, to the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained Pont Neuf.

The runner-up that day, Kassaya, cost 1,000,000gns, so it’s possible it was a hot race, and Megalithic should improve significantly for the experience. He will be a player if he does.

The final word goes to Johnson Houghton, who won this race last year with Bobsleigh and has a line on Megalithic through Pont Neuf. She runs Tanager and maybe that is a sign the Chelmsford maiden winner is better than he showed when beaten at Ascot last time out.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Alice Haynes, trainer of Atherstone Warrior

I hope the rain comes because he's proven in soft conditions and you'll see him to best effect. From our draw in ten, if it's soft, we'll do our own thing and head down the middle to stands' side rail. We've added the blinkers to get a bit of improvement out of him.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of End Of Story

He was very professional on his debut. I thought he won with a little bit in hand there and the form is working out well. The step up to six furlongs should be no issue and he goes there in good order.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Tanager

He's in really good form and we're very happy with him. He's strengthened up nicely since his last run and stepping up to six furlongs should be well within his compass.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Megalithic

He's a handy, well-balanced colt who coped with the ground at Salisbury first time out.

Richard Hannon, trainer of New Charter

We’ve always thought a great deal of her. On her debut at Newmarket she put up a fantastic effort to finish second behind Charlie Appleby’s filly, who's now favourite for the Albany. She took a keen hold that day but stayed on very nicely and has come on a bundle for it. We’ve got a pretty decent record in the Woodcote and I’m hopeful she can add to our tally.

Reporting by Harry Wilson

