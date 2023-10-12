'We've done well before but this is different' - jumps trainer seeks fourth straight winner with rare runner on the Flat at Ayr

Paul Robson is primed for his most exciting jumps campaign and is hoping to continue his imperious record this month on the Flat at Ayr on Thursday afternoon.

The Hawick-based trainer has scored with his last three runners to seal his best month as a trainer thanks to victories from Magic Mike, Haveyougotmymoney and Cannock Park over jumps.

Robson has already matched last season's tally as he heads into the winter and will saddle a rare runner on the Flat in the hope of continuing his winning streak when Ben Asker lines up in the mile handicap (5.05 ).

He said: "We bought him as a juvenile hurdler, he just didn't stay, so we fired him on the Flat and he went away and won two last year, so it was more fortunate than any skill on my part.

"He picked up a bit of an injury at Carlisle last August, hence the layoff, but he's fit and likes Ayr. He's strengthened, so we've given him that extra furlong, and the ground won't bother him, so I'd like to think he'll run a strong race."

Ben Asker is owned by Robson's father and is likely to be one of the only runners from his 12-strong team to compete on the Flat, with the former jockey keen to focus on the start of the jumps season with a host of new talent ready to run.

Spotlight verdict

Won here in 2022 (7f, good) on first two runs for Katie Scott and solid fourth at Carlisle (7f, good) that August; absent since and unproven on slow ground but Paul Robson, to whom he has returned, has been in fantastic form in the jumps scene; no surprise to see a big run

"The season is just kicking off now and we plan to attack it," he said. "We expected our runners at Southwell to go well [Magic Mike and Haveyougotmymoney] but the bumper winner Cannock Park was the first big missile we fired this year and we were delighted with him.

"He'll go novice hurdling now and we're really excited about him. We've got a lot of young horses coming through.

"For the past few years we've been doing things the old-fashioned way and bringing them on ourselves instead of buying from other trainers. Nicky Richards taught me that and I like to try and follow his lead.

"This is the first season I've been really excited about because all our babies are now ready to race. We've done well the last couple of seasons but this is different and we're really looking forward to it."

