'We've been very happy' - can River Tiber help O'Brien equal Stoute's record and land another Coventry?

An absorbing contest, with 17 last time out winners among the 22 runners.

Aidan O’Brien bids for a tenth Coventry Stakes success, and it is probably significant that he relies on the unbeaten River Tiber as opposed to having multiple representatives.

The son of Wootton Bassett cruised to an impressive ten-length debut success at Navan on soft ground in April, and had little difficulty justifying odds of 2-9 on good going at Naas. He’ll be encountering faster terrain this time, but it’s almost certain the step up to 6f will bring further improvement.

Asadna , another with a wide-margin victory to his credit, having romped home by 12 lengths on debut at Ripon, also possesses plenty of scope.

However, he does look a short price at around 3-1, with the Ripon second, Fifty Grand Slater, beaten ten lengths into eighth place behind Bobsleigh in Epsom’s Woodcote Stakes next time out.

Givemethebeatboys , who will be partnered by Frankie Dettori, is unbeaten in two starts at Navan and the Curragh and on Monday evening was sold for £1.1 million to Bronson Racing at Goffs London Sale.

The Bungle Inthejungle colt showed a hugely likeable attitude to land the Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes last time out, and his professionalism will be a huge asset in a big field at Royal Ascot. Five of the six runners at the Curragh were previous winners, and it could be argued that he has achieved more than River Tiber in terms of form at this stage.

It would be surprising if a Wesley Ward two-year-old at this meeting didn’t unleash serious early speed.

Fandom , a six-and-three-quarter length scorer from Blast Furnace on his debut at Keeneland in April, is likely to show significant speed from stall 15, two boxes away from Asadna in stall 17. River Tiber and Givemethebeatboys are drawn next to each other in stalls six and seven respectively.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

O'Brien closing in on Stoute record

Only Sir Michael Stoute has saddled more winners than Aidan O'Brien at Royal Ascot, but with a formidable team to run over the next five days, it is logical to think the Ballydoyle trainer will top the standings by close of play on Saturday.

O'Brien, on 81 winners, is just one behind table-topper Stoute and his first opportunity of the week to draw level comes with Coventry Stakes favourite River Tiber.

No trainer has won the Group 2 contest more times than O'Brien with nine wins, and the vibes around River Tiber have been strong ever since he scorched to a ten-length winning margin on his debut at Navan in April. He has since followed up over five furlongs at Naas and looks sure to be suited by the step up to six furlongs.

"He was obviously very good first time out at Navan, but we were delighted we brought him to Naas afterwards and didn't go straight to Ascot because he learnt a lot there," said O'Brien.

"He was still inexperienced and green in the middle part of the race and that contest taught him a lot. He's up to six furlongs now and that will suit him. We've been very happy with everything he has done at home since Naas."

Asadna leads home challenge

If River Tiber was impressive on his debut, the same has to be said of Asadna, who was 12 lengths clear of his closest pursuer when making a winning start over six furlongs at Ripon last month.

Ripon, with its tricky ridges, is not the easiest track for a juvenile to debut at, but Asadna was highly professional and trainer George Boughey has resisted running him again before the royal meeting.

"He's trained very well into the race," said Boughey. "He did a nice piece of work at Chelmsford with Soprano, who goes to the Albany, and my riders at home are very happy. It's all systems go and hopefully we miss the rain and get the fast ground I think he needs. We couldn't be happier with him, he's training great and looks drawn near some of the pace."

William Buick rides Asadna (near side) with Charles Eddery partnering fellow Ascot hope Soprano Credit: JASON BAX / EQUUIS

William Buick was the man in the saddle at Ripon and the champion jockey has made sure he is free for the ride once again.

Buick said: "You don't see horses win like that very often and I was very pleased with him. He's got a good temperament, which always helps at Royal Ascot with two-year-olds."

What they say

Hollie Doyle, rider of Army Ethos

He's a lovely horse. It looks like a tough race but he's got a lot of talent.

Bobsleigh: an impressive winner of the Woodcote Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Bobsleigh

We had considered the Windsor Castle but he stayed every yard of the six furlongs at Epsom last time, he settles well and we're not that far away on form. It's a step up in class but he deserves to be there.

Adrian Murray, trainer of Bucanero Fuerte

I think he's going to run a big race. He didn't surprise me at the Curragh, he'd been working well and we knew he was nice. I'd love the rain to arrive. The more rain that comes, the happier I'll be. He's a big backward horse and we didn't want to rush him, so that's why you haven't seen him since he won at the Curragh.

Willie Browne, trainer of Buyin Buyin

He travelled over great and he looks terrific. I definitely think he will have more behind him than in front of him. He's a big price compared to Givemethebeatboys.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Chief Mankato

It's quite encouraging to see his form from Windsor working out nicely. The third and fourth have both gone on and won and the second also goes to Royal Ascot. His work's been good and he should have an each-way chance.

Dominic Ffrench Davis, trainer of Cuban Thunder

The form of his York win isn't working out particularly well but he's done nothing wrong and will be doing his best work late on. I think he'll get seven furlongs no problem this year and we haven't got to the bottom of him yet. Any rain would be fine.

Wesley Ward, trainer of Fandom

He's training great and while its a tough race, he's 110 per cent. We just hope he's good enough as there are some extremely high quality two-year-olds in there.



Jessica Harrington, trainer of Givemethebeatboys

We've managed to get Frankie which is great. He's a very straightforward horse and he worked great last week. He's won the Marble Hill and he seems to have come out of the race really well.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Haatem , Packard and The Camden Colt

Haatem was very unlucky in the Woodcote and I feel he could have won that day. This is a better race, so he'll need to be better again. Packard has a lovely attitude and is entitled to take his place but might be better over seven. I think The Camden Colt could run a big race at a massive price. He's done some nice work since the Woodcote, where he got a bang early on before making up some nice ground when the race was over.

Michael O'Callaghan, trainer of Prince XJ

He's a colt we've always liked and you can forget his first two runs on soft ground. He won well at Fairyhouse and, while I know it's a big step up from a Fairyhouse maiden into a Coventry, I don't think he'll disgrace himself. He's a nice horse and he's done well since Fairyhouse.

Reporting by Lewis Porteous

Read our other Royal Ascot previews on day one:

'He looks the one to beat' - Charlie Appleby confident of Queen Anne success as Modern Games takes on Inspiral

Highfield Princess ready for 'tough' King's Stand test against fierce global challenge

'The opposition have him to beat' - Guineas winners Chaldean and Paddington clash in St James's Palace

'This has always been the plan' - Willie Mullins back for more with last year's runner-up Bring On The Night

Can Frankie Dettori ride a royal winner aboard Saga in the Wolferton?

'There's every chance he'll improve as a Flat horse' - Grade 1 hurdler could make big impact in staying test

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.