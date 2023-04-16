'We're very happy with how he's been working' - analysis and key quotes for Kempton feature

North Yorkshire-based rider PJ McDonald makes the long trip south for one mount aboard Pyledriver’s half-brother Stockpyle.

Dual Group 1 winner Pyledriver improved significantly with age and the four-year-old Stockpyle looks likely to progress this campaign judged on his two recent starts since being gelded.

Stockpyle produced arguably a career-best performance over this course and distance on his latest start when third to Bear Force One and Million Thanks, beaten just a length.

Although he was perfectly positioned throughout that race, it’s not difficult to envisage further improvement from an ideal draw in stall three. He remains unexposed at a mile after just two starts over the trip.

Sir Michael Stoute has yet to send out a winner from just four runners in 2023, but it would be no surprise if Assessment opened the trainer’s account.

Gelded since his defeat at odds of 2-5 at Chelmsford last May, the son of Kingman has clearly needed time and there is nobody more patient within the training ranks than Stoute.

Double Time boasts Kempton form figures of 21 and returns to the Sunbury venue on the back of a hard-fought Wolverhampton win.

He races off a career-high mark of 79 and may need to settle better if he is to register a fourth success from a moderate pitch in stall eight.

Oisin Murphy, who rode Double Time at Wolverhampton, partners lightly raced handicap debutant Hoornblower. The horse who beat Hoornblower last time, Painters Palette, has won again since.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Richard Hannon, trainer of Tahitian Prince

He’s in good form and he’s had a nice break. He seems to love this track and there’s no reason why he shouldn’t run well there again.

William Muir, joint-trainer of Stockpyle

He took his race well last time and we were very happy with him. PJ [McDonald] was delighted because the race was quite strong and he’s come out of that in very good shape. PJ knows him well and we’re looking forward to it.

William Muir: joint-trainer of Stockpyle Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Cabinet Of Clowns

He’s wintered really well. My horses haven’t quite been hitting the ground running but hopefully he can run well. We could have done with a better draw than stall 11.

Jonathan Portman, trainer of Two Tempting

We’re very happy with how he’s been working, and although it looks like a tough race, he goes there in good order. He seems happy when he runs at Kempton and the trip seems right for him.

Reporting by Liam Headd

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.