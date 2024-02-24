'We're very happy with him' - Willie Mullins' Grade 1 ace Ferny Hollow makes long-awaited return at Naas

Ferny Hollow makes his highly anticipated return in the the Grade 3 Newlands Chase for Willie Mullins, his first start since taking the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown in December 2021.

It has been a long road back for the Champion Bumper winner and he adds intrigue to the 2m contest. A dual winner at the highest level, Ferny Hollow was one of the most exciting novice hurdlers in training in the 2020-21 season but injury curtailed his campaign. It was a similar tale of woe in his novice chase season, which was cut short by another setback after he beat Riviere D'Etel at Leopardstown.

He avoids a penalty given the time that has elapsed since his last Grade 1 victory and while he is undoubtedly the most talented in the field, he is unlikely to be a betting proposition for many given the lengthy layoff and prohibitive odds.

Gordon Elliott saddles Ash Tree Meadow , who landed the Galway Plate in decisive fashion in August before defeating Visionarian with the minimum of fuss in a Grade 2 at Down Royal. He might need this run after a break and would appreciate the ground drying out.

Rebel Gold landed this race last year for Pat Foley and returns to the scene of his triumph after an encouraging effort in a handicap at Leopardstown this month when he hit the line well to finish fifth. That was a step back in the right direction and he has to be respected, although he is not well treated at the weights.

Espanito Bello seems to grow another leg at this track with all five of his wins coming here and he ran out an excellent winner of the Leinster National last spring. The drop back in trip is an interesting move and he gets 9lb off Ash Tree Meadow, while he will have no issues with the ground and has a fitness edge. He looks the viable alternative to what will be a short-priced favourite in Ferny Hollow.

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Ferny Hollow

He was ready to run last weekend at Gowran but we had Saint Sam for that and he also gets in here without a penalty, which is nice. He seems in good form so hopefully he can stay right. We're very happy with him.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Ash Tree Meadow, Epson Du Houx

Ash Tree Meadow was given a break after he won at Down Royal as he has a liking for better ground. It was hard to read too much into Down Royal as it was a two-runner race but he won a Galway Plate and owes us nothing so we’ll let him have a rattle at some big races during the spring. He has options at Cheltenham, Aintree and Fairyhouse and we’re looking forward to getting him back out. Epson Du Houx also had a little break. He's a course-and-distance winner around Naas and hopefully going back there can spark him up again. He’s fresh and well.

Barry Connell, trainer of Espanito Bello

He loves Naas so we try to run him there when we can. He's just not getting the extended three miles on heavy ground and two and a half is probably his best trip. I think he'll run a good race as he's getting weight off Ash Tree Meadow and Rebel Gold although Ferny Hollow won a Grade 1 and gets in with no penalty so he'll be very hard to beat if back to his best. You'd be hoping our horse can finish in the money. This race has a history of stayers winning it with the likes of Seabass and Any Second Now.

Patrick Foley, trainer of Rebel Gold

The season didn't start off as we wanted as he had an underlying issue after the Hilly Way and the plan was to go back for the Dan Moore. But he hadn't finished his medication in time so we had to go to Leopardstown. We were delighted with him as he ran to the line really well to finish fifth. He's 11 now so he might not have the speed he used to have but he has still holds a fair level of ability. A stiff two miles at Naas really suits him as he showed last year.

