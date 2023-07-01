'We’re taking a bit of a chance' - Coventry third Bucanero Fuerte out for Group 2 glory in Railway

Royal Ascot-winning trainer Adrian Murray saddles Bucanero Fuerte in the Railway Stakes after a hugely promising effort in the Coventry Stakes 12 days ago with Rossa Ryan set to travel over from Britain to take the ride in the Group 2.

The son of Wootton Bassett was having his first start at Ascot since powering away to win a maiden at this track in March and confirmed himself to be a colt of considerable potential when staying on strongly to to snatch third, finishing a length behind winner River Tiber.

The manner in which he saw out the last 100 yards on that occasion once he got into full stride would suggest there could be plenty more to come from him with the benefit of that experience and he will prove a tough nut to crack should those exertions not take their toll.

Aidan O'Brien last won this contest in 2018 and he unleashes three contenders. Bucanero Fuerte's trainer Murray will likely have a strong handle on the form of His Majesty given he was beaten two and a half lengths into fourth by his Ascot hero Valiant Force in the Norfolk, but O'Brien's charge raced on the unfavoured near side in that contest and six of the first seven home were situated on the far side. That effort can be marked up and the step back up to 6f could unlock some improvement.

Unquestionable is the pick of Ryan Moore and is the unknown quantity at the head of the market having bolted up in a maiden by four and a quarter lengths at the track in May and his ceiling is difficult to establish. Democracy was impressive on his debut here in April but will need to shrug off a lesser effort in the Marble Hill.

Devious ran with credit when sixth in the Norfolk and he should appreciate the extra furlong on offer here, while Mythology is an interesting contender for Joseph O'Brien after an encouraging debut third at the Curragh last month.

'I think he is a fair horse' - Murray hoping Bucanero can overcome quick turnaround

Adrian Murray has a talented crop of juveniles on his hands and Bucanero Fuerte, a brother to the Group 1 winner Wooded, was an authoritative winner of a maiden at the track in March before his commendable effort at Royal Ascot.

Murray is hoping some rain arrives at the Kildare venue and that his charge can shrug off the quick turnaround, while the Westmeath-based trainer also saddles outsider Lightening Army.

Murray said: "We just hope this race isn’t coming too soon after Ascot for Bucanero Fuerte. We’re taking a bit of a chance but he has come out of it well.. It was a great run in the Coventry, I think he is a fair horse.

"We’d be hoping there would be a bit of an ease in the going. He is a fine, big horse and would like a bit of a dig in the ground if at all possible. Lightening Army has a couple of good runs to his name and he can hopefully show up well out in front."

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Democracy, His Majesty and Unquestionable

Ryan [Moore] thought His Majesty was on the wrong side of the track at Ascot and he ran a very good race. He is coming back soon after that run but he seems in good form so we think it's worth taking the chance. Unquestionable was very good when winning his maiden and we thought we would give him another chance at this trip. We do think he will be better once he does step up in distance and he seems in good order. We think the Marble Hill might not have suited Democracy as he went head to head with His Majesty out in front. He is another horse who we think will get seven furlongs.

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of Devious

Devious ran a good race in the Norfolk. The 5f at Ascot might have been a little sharp for him so we’re stepping up to 6f and the Curragh should suit him well.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Mythology

He ran nicely on his debut when third at the track and we think he should handle the step up in class. The tempo of the race should suit him. It looks a hot race but we’d be hoping he can run well.

