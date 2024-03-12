'We're really enjoying the experience' - Padraig Butler saddles festival contender with first British runner
Not many trainers have their first runner in Britain under the bright lights of the Cheltenham Festival but Padraig Butler will do just that when his stable star Da Capo Glory tackles the Coral Cup on Wednesday.
Butler, based near Bandon in County Cork, has saddled six winners under rules in Ireland and Da Capo Glory has proved a tremendous flagbearer in recent seasons.
The seven-year-old has some strong form, having been placed behind the likes of El Fabiolo and Grangeclare West, and landed a handicap hurdle at Cork in determined fashion in January. He ran with plenty of credit when beaten four lengths into third in the Grade 2 Boyne Hurdle last month.
Like the trainer, amateur jockey Darragh Allen is having his first crack in Britain and has built up an excellent rapport with Da Capo Glory.
Butler said: "Darragh knows him very well. He's won three races on him and we couldn't look beyond him. Da Capo Glory travelled over well and we're very happy with him. He ran a cracker in the Boyne and the ground shouldn't hinder him too much.
"It's our first runner in Britain and we're really enjoying the experience. We worked and jumped him at home in cheekpieces, so we decided to put them on for the race. Hopefully they'll help him travel throughout the race and we'll be delighted if he finishes in the first third of the field."
Published on 12 March 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 12 March 2024
