'We're looking forward to running him' - analysis and key quotes for £20,000 Hamilton handicap

Roger Varian, who has won with five of his seven runners at Hamilton this season, is represented by Botanical , the sole three-year-old in the line-up.

The two previous winners of this £20,000 handicap, Marhaba The Champ and Striding Edge, were both in that age category, so there are plenty of reasons for punters who follow trends and statistics to back Botanical.

A last-time-out third to Elegancia at Ascot gives the lightly raced Botanical strong claims on form, too, and he is a course winner whose three-and-three-quarter-length defeat of Crack Shot in July has been boosted by the runner-up’s subsequent exploits, which include a 16th of 34 – beaten just five lengths – in the Cambridgeshire.

Cockalorum and Mr Professor were separated by just a head when first and second over the course and distance on soft ground in August.

The winner, who relishes plenty of give underfoot, is 3lb better off at the weights and should have little difficulty confirming the form.

Jackhammer , winner of seven of his 35 starts on Flat turf, acts on any going but might be a shade high in the handicap at present with a mark of 71.

His last victory was recorded off 3lb lower, and it will most likely require a career-best at the age of nine to land this valuable prize.

The seven-year-old Baryshnikov is 7lb lower than when recording his most recent success at Chester in May 2022.

He went close at Pontefract last Thursday and should make another bold bid if this race doesn’t come too soon.

Clerk of the course Carol Bartley reported on Sunday that it was "autumnal soft ground" at Hamilton but does not expect any more rainfall on Monday.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Dominic Ffrench Davis, trainer of Mr Professor

In the past we've thought he needed to be fresh, but he didn't have a hard race when he won at Goodwood. My son rode him on Saturday and said he felt as though he hadn't had a race. I fear he'll go up more in the handicap than the 5lb penalty he carries. He has course-and-distance form and Owen Lewis knows him, so I hope they can get the job done again.

Roger Fell, joint-trainer of Cockalorum and Harswell Duke

Cockalorum has been in good form all season, winning three times, including over this course and distance. He's still on an okay mark in the handicap and soft ground is perfect. Harswell Duke ran poorly at Haydock on ground he should have liked. We're putting cheekpieces on to see if it helps him concentrate.

Nicola Barron, joint-trainer of Baryshnikov

He ran very well at Pontefract. A five-day turnaround is not ideal, but we are coming towards the end of the season and places to run him are few and far between. He's never been to Hamilton, but he likes places that are unconventional, so I hope this will appeal.

Roger Varian, trainer of Botanical

He's a lovely horse who's progressing and has done nothing wrong. He should appreciate the ground and the trip and we're looking forward to running him.

Dianne Sayer, trainer of Jackhammer

You never quite know what he might do. He won there at 33-1 on his last Flat run. I don't know what he'll make of the ground. We're more hopeful than confident.

Reporting by David Carr

