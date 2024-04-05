'We're looking forward to getting him started' - Derby third White Birch makes return in Group 3

The Group 3 Tote.ie Alleged Stakes sees the return of the John Murphy-trained White Birch, who enjoyed a promising three-year-old campaign which included success in the Ballysax Stakes.

The grey was a surprise winner of that Group 3 on his reappearance last season, and he subsequently went from strength to strength with placed efforts in the Dante and Derby.

After an underwhelming effort in the Irish Derby he bounced back after a break to finish a close fourth in the Group 3 Paddy Power Stakes at Leopardstown and he appeals as the type to progress further this campaign. Testing ground will hold no fears for the son of Ulysses and he rates the most likely winner in a competitive running.

Maxux, who is owned by Real Sociedad footballer Alvaro Odriozola, looks a big player for Joseph O'Brien having landed a Group 3 at Fairyhouse in September. She was impressive that day, staying on strongly to score by four and a quarter lengths but has yet to race on heavy ground.

The going might also hinder Layfayette's efforts. He landed this race in 2022 for Noel Meade and is a consistent type who scored at Listed and Group 3 level last season, but his best form is on a sounder surface. Meade also saddles Helvic Dream, who is race-fit from his jumping exploits.

Crypto Force is an intriguing recruit for Adrian Murray having not been seen since September 2022 when landing the Beresford Stakes when trained by Michael O'Callaghan. Given the layoff, it will be interesting to see how the market evaluates his chances given he clearly has a huge amount of ability.

Village Voice will be at home on the ground given she defeated the smart Jackie Oh in similar conditions at Navan last season and she finished off her campaign in style with a Group 3 victory at Saint-Cloud. She makes plenty of each-way appeal for the Jessica Harrington stable.

Aidan O'Brien has landed this event in four of the last five seasons and he relies on Greenland, who acquitted himself well at Group level in France last year. He is another one who might find the ground too deep, as could the Johnny Murtagh-trained Mashhoor, who rattled off a three-timer last season on good ground.

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Greenland

He's in good form and just ready to start. Hopefully the ground won't be too deep but we need to start him off. Hopefully he'll run a nice race but will improve a lot for it.

Adrian Murray, trainer of Crypto Force

He looks a very nice horse. He'll probably need the run as he's been off. He was very good in the Beresford and he's hopefully going to be competitive all summer. We'll learn more about him after today but it's a good starting point for him.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Maxux

It looks a very strong race but she has form on soft ground.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Village Voice

She had a good campaign last season and seems in great form. It looks a very good race but she loves soft ground so hopefully can run well.

George Murphy, assistant to John Murphy, trainer of White Birch

We're looking forward to getting him started again. He's handled heavy ground before and he should be fine on it over this trip. Fitness might count against him if the ground is very deep, which it probably will be. He's in good form and hopefully it's a good stepping stone to the rest of the season.

