'We're looking forward to a really good run' - can Janidil land the Peterborough Chase for Willie Mullins?

Janidil is a rare Irish challenger in the TrustATrader Peterborough Chase and he will be having his first run in Britain outside of the Cheltenham Festival.

With Edwardstone having finished second in Saturday’s Tingle Creek Chase, the Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old is the highest-rated of the five-runner line-up in the Grade 2.

Janidil was second to Allaho on his reappearance in the Clonmel Oil Chase last month and was due to run at Thurles last Thursday, but he was taken out of that Listed event by Mullins due to coughing.

His comeback second was the third time he has chased home Allaho having done so in top-level company in last year’s Ryanair and the 2021 John Durkan. That form behind his four-time Grade 1-winning stablemate sets the standard, although a slight concern for Janidil backers is that he has fallen three times over fences.

First Flow landed the £75,000 event in 2021 and was third behind Pic D’Orhy last season, and the form of his seasonal debut has been boosted.

Kim Bailey’s 11-year-old was second to Boothill at Ascot last month when conceding 9lb to the winner, who backed up his victory when winning off 6lb higher at the same track on his next start.

First Flow has won six of his eight races on heavy ground and he receives 6lb from Jandil, so conditions should suit the veteran.

The 2021 Grade 1 Clarence House winner also gets 6lb from Old Roan Chase victor Jetoile . Ryan Potter’s stable star beat Al Dancer by four and a half lengths at Aintree, but the third is a stone better off as he attempts to reverse the form.

'To have a horse to bring to these races is amazing'

Jetoile’s shock 25-1 win in the Grade 2 Old Roan Chase was the biggest success of Ryan Potter’s fledgling training career.

The Northern Ireland-born Potter was better known as a farrier before focusing more on the training side of the business at his Herefordshire yard from the 2021-22 season.

Jetoile: bidding for back-to-back Grade 2 wins

“I’m still learning the trade myself, I’m only in my third full season so to have a horse to bring to these races is amazing,” said Potter.

“You can have your midweek winners all you want, but the ones at the weekend are the ones that get you noticed.

"He’s been a flagbearer for the yard and hopefully the dream can keep going.”

Jetoile has performed well on testing ground, most notably when second to Constitution Hill in last year’s Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle.

“There’s no problem at all with ground, it’d be a positive if anything,” said Potter. “He’s the outsider of the lot again, but we don’t mind being the underdog. We’ve got a bit of extra weight and I know he’s going to have to improve again which he has, but how much I don’t know. He’ll be up against it, but if he gets placed I’ll be over the moon."

Janidil is the first Irish-trained runner in the race since 2008. He will also be Willie Mullins’ fourth ever runner at Huntingdon, and on the chances of the JP McManus-owned favourite providing him with a first winner at the Cambridgeshire track, Ireland's champion trainer said: “He’s in good form and I don’t think heavy ground will be a bother to him. We’re looking forward to a really good run."

What they say

Sam Thomas, trainer of Al Dancer

We were absolutely thrilled with his run in the Old Roan. It was a quick turnaround and we didn’t quite know if it was going to hinder us or help us, but he galloped right to the line. He’s up to a career-high mark now so it’s not easy for him, but you’re limited to where you can go with horses in that bracket. He’s better off at the weights with Jetoile which is great, but the classy horse in the race is Janidil. There’s not many runners but it’s a hot little contest. He’s starting to look like he’ll get three miles now so I don’t think the ground will be a problem. Hopefully it’ll slow the rest of them down.

Kim Bailey, trainer of First Flow

He’s going to have his ground. It looks competitive but it’s been the plan to go for this race all season. I thought that was as good a run as he’s ever done last time funnily enough.

