'We're keen to have a go' - Roger Varian heads British raiders targeting German 2,000 Guineas

The Mehl-Mulhens-Rennen, the German 2,000 Guineas, has become a popular target for British trainers in recent years and Roger Varian will bid to add his name to the roster with the unexposed yet intriguing Dragon Icon on Monday.

The son of Lope De Vega, Varian's first runner in the Cologne Group 2, takes a significant step up in class following success at Lingfield three weeks ago, which stretched his unbeaten run to two after a debut win at Kempton in November.

The quality of the opposition may have been modest, but Dragon Icon showed a promising attitude to overcome a thunderstorm, which caused a delay to racing and lack of stalls, and Varian is hopeful the Yoshiro Kubota-owned colt has more to offer on his first start on turf.

"He's won both of his starts impressively and I think he's quite a nice horse," said Varian. "We've monitored the field through the forfeit stages and we're keen to have a go and excited to see how it plays out.

Roger Varian: runs unexposed Dragon Icon Credit: Edward Whitaker

"Lingfield was a funny race and you could probably pick holes in the form, but he came from well back and quickened nicely under a penalty to win. A lot of our horses have been improving from their first runs of the season, so I have no doubt he's come forward from it, and although he's not run on grass I wouldn't worry – I think the synthetic is similar and his work on turf has been very encouraging."

British-based trainers have won this mile contest eight times this century, including last year's success by Maljoom for William Haggas and the first five home in 2019 headed by the Richard Hannon-trained Fox Champion.

Mark Johnston was forced to settle for second by a neck that year with Arctic Sound and son Charlie will be hoping to go one better when he saddles recent Listed runner-up Benacre and Finn's Charm, who failed to fire in the Heron Stakes at Sandown last time but could be capable of more based on his impressive seasonal debut at Musselburgh.

Two-time German champion trainer Henk Grewe bids for his first win in the race with See Paris, while Arc-winning jockey Rene Piechulek – who has won two of the last three renewals – looks to enhance his fine record with Dhangadhi for Peter Schiergen, who last took the race in 1999.

