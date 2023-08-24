'We're hoping lightning can strike twice' - plenty in with a chance in day-two festival highlight

Trainer Cian Collins won the Listed SP Or Better Guaranteed With Tote Handicap Hurdle (4.50) at Killarney 12 months ago with Effernock Fizz and bids for a repeat with Mighty Tom on day two of the three-day festival on Friday.

Mighty Tom looks to hold sound claims of emulating his stablemate. The eight-year-old put in an encouraging debut for his new yard when third in a valuable handicap at Punchestown and followed that up when streaking clear by ten lengths at this track back in May off a mark of 128 in a Listed handicap hurdle.

He acquitted himself with plenty of credit when sixth off an 11lb higher mark in the Galway Hurdle, making a big move at halfway to lead the field before sticking on well to be beaten just under five lengths by Zarak The Brave.

Collins said: "Mighty Tom ran a great race in the Galway Hurdle. It just didn't work out for him but he was very good in defeat and we were very happy with him. He was impressive here two starts ago and hopefully a similar run will see him go close."

Wouldn't You Agree won this in 2021, and he returns for another crack after showing an excellent attitude when prevailing by three-quarters of a length at Bellewstown last month.

Trainer Eoin Griffin said: "The blinkers seemed to work on him at Bellewstown so they're staying. It looks like we might have good ground which would be his favoured conditions so I think he has a solid each-way chance. He won this two years ago so we're hoping lightning can strike twice."

The Gordon Elliott-trained Shecouldbeanything is a consistent mare and shaped nicely when fifth in a competitive race at Galway last time, while Peter Fahey's A Law Of Her Own showed improved form during a fine week for the trainer at Ballybrit when winning a valuable mares' handicap hurdle. She can feature off 8lb higher.

Ray Hackett's Sequoiaspirit has been unlucky not to get off the mark over hurdles and his runner-up effort at Cork was further enhanced when the third won a Ballinrobe handicap hurdle on his next start. He is another one with definite claims.

