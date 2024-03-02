'We're hoping for a big run' - which trainer is confident of a bold showing in the feature race at Leopardstown on Sunday?

Birchdale was sent off 7-2 favourite to defy a 5lb higher mark in this event last year, but picked up a nasty cut and was pulled-up.

He returns 12 months later off an attractive mark of 130. It's worth pointing out the best piece of reasonably recent form on his CV: winning the Leopardstown Chase over this course and distance at the 2022 Dublin Racing Festival.

With Mark Walsh picking him over stablemate Genois – who arrives in decent form – Birchdale has a strong chance of picking up a fifth career win. Although, like so many in the field, the better the ground the better chance he has.

There have been winners at 18-1 and 14-1 in recent years, so this often doesn't go according to the pre-race script.

Grandero Bello makes his first appearance of the season. He had some eyecatching form as a novice last season, including chasing home Thedevilscoachman in a Grade 3 at Limerick. He doesn't look too badly treated on the best of his form but that absence of 310 days is off-putting.

Drumbear is dangerous. He beat leading Mares Chase fancy Limerick Lace in a novice chase last season on pretty testing ground and, while he was sent off 66-1 for the Leopardstown Chase last time, he seemed to be travelling quite sweetly before coming down at the tenth.

Of those towards the foot of the weights, Battle Of Mirbat is interesting. If you forget his blip at Thurles, he has some solid form and his staying-on second behind Percy Warner at Cork in November would put him in the mix.

Gordon Elliott won this with Woods Well in 2019 and again in 2020 with Gun Digger, but The Abbey, his sole representative here, has plenty on his plate.

Going latest

Leopardstown survived a Saturday afternoon inspection with the track clear of snow. IHRB clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer is calling the hurdle track heavy and the chase course soft, soft to heavy in places with a settled forecast for raceday.

What they say

Eddie Harty, trainer of Grandero Bello

He hasn't run for a long time, but he has to start back somewhere and he seems in good form. It's a nice track for him to reappear at, although the ground will be on the heavy side for him by the looks of things.

John McConnell, trainer of Drumbear

He certainly handles some ease in the ground so hopefully he will cope with the conditions. We were happy with how he was travelling before he came down at the Dublin Racing Festival and he's been in good form since. We're hoping for a clear round first and foremost, and then we'll see what happens.

Stuart Crawford, trainer of Now Where Or When

He's had a couple of targets along the way, and he's missed them through silly things like stone bruises and a dirty nose and stuff. He seems well and we're hoping for a big run, but I would say the better the ground, the better chance he has.

Dermot McLoughlin, trainer of Digby

We have the Irish Grand National in the back of our minds for him and hoping he might maybe sneak into it, but he does need decent ground and all this rain that has arrived over the last day or two will be no help to him at all. He ideally wants spring ground.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of The Abbey

He's been a great bit of stuff over the years and gets in here with a lovely weight, especially with Danny [Gilligan] taking 5lb off his back. It's a strong race, but hopefully he can sneak a bit of prize-money.

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.