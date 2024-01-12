'We're hopeful of a big run' - can Pic D'Orhy land another Silviniaco Conti for Paul Nicholls?

The intermediate-trip chasing scene is often a slow-burner in Britain and that has been particularly true this campaign. Just four runners were declared for the 1965 Chase in November before Huntingdon lost its pre-Christmas Peterborough Chase card. With a Silviniaco Conti field packed with 160+ performers on Racing Post Ratings, we are going to learn plenty about where the land lies.

While the Silviniaco Conti's equivalent race at the Cheltenham Festival is the Ryanair, perhaps the outcome here could have a greater bearing on February’s Ascot Chase and the Melling at Aintree. It is a big ask to run at Kempton before tackling three Grade 1s in the space of less than two months, and there is a greater chance of avoiding the best Ireland has to offer in that three-race sequence.

Paul Nicholls has never been worried about shunning Cheltenham with some of his best chasers and Pic D’Orhy is presumably following the same path as last season. He bolted up in the 2023 Silvinaco Conti, before finishing second and first in the Ascot Chase and Melling.

However, the field Pic D'Orhy picked apart in the previous running is a far cry from this one. The horses he brushed aside are now rated 150, 155, 149, 137 and 137. Edwardstone and Janidil have been a cut above that level for some time. There is also a sense Banbridge and Notlongtillmay will be beyond that sooner rather than later.

On his latest outing, it can be argued that Pic D’Orhy was workmanlike in repelling with Straw Fan Jack in a 1965 Chase that was tarnished by Shishkin’s refusal to race. The runner-up hardly did much for the form next time either.

All smiles after Pic D'Orhy and Harry Cobden had won the Melling Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker

Bookmakers are undecided regarding who Pic D’Orhy’s biggest danger is. Despite just turning ten, Edwardstone remains well capable of top-tier form, as he proved when making a race of it with Jonbon in the Tingle Creek 35 days ago.

The extra half-mile in trip is worth attempting given Edwardstone is usually strong at the finish over the minimum distance. There are stayers in his pedigree too.

While Edwardstone's stamina enters the unknown over fences, Banbridge is a proven operator at these trips, albeit in novice company and only when the ground is relatively quick.

There have rightly been very few criticisms aimed at Banbridge since tailing off in the 2022 Sefton Novices' Hurdle and he could yet emerge as Ireland's star in the division. His five chase runs have yielded three successes, the two defeats coming when he hated the ground in the Drinmore behind Mighty Potter before only El Fabiolo beat him in a cracking running of the Irish Arkle.

If Banbridge can deal with opponents of this calibre on his first foray into open company without the benefit of a prep run, the Ascot Chase and Melling could have his name on them. The exploits of stablemate Fakir D'Oudairies show it is a tried-and-trusted route for the yard.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Banbridge ready to get started before major spring targets

Banbridge: makes his seasonal reappearance at Kempton Credit: Edward Whitaker

Banbridge is an extremely tough horse to beat when getting decent ground to bounce off, and he has major spring festival successes at Cheltenham in 2022 and Aintree 12 months later to prove it.

Joseph O'Brien has spared the eight-year-old the rigours of deep Irish winter ground and his chances are boosted by the fact he only carries half a Group 1 penalty for his novice success in the Manifesto last April.

"We're looking forward to getting him started back," said O'Brien. "He had a few options before now, but ground and a few other different things went against him so he hasn't managed to get out until now.

"Hopefully he runs a good race in what looks a hot race and then we can look forward to the spring festivals with him."

What they say

Alan King, trainer of Edwardstone

I’ve been happy with his second places behind Jonbon at Cheltenham and Sandown this season. He bumped into a serious horse. He’s been running as though he would be suited by stepping up in distance and I see no reason why he won’t get it; he ran just about his best race over hurdles when third over two and a half miles in a valuable handicap at Aintree.

Edwardstone (left) and Tom Cannon give chase to Jonbon in the Tingle Creek at Sandown Credit: Getty Images

Willie Mullins, trainer of Janidil

It's going to be tough going over there and he looks held by a few on ratings. If he finished third it would probably be a great run. It's a hot contest, but it's good prize-money and with a little bit of luck he will finish in the first three.

Charlie Davies, assistant to Paul Nicholls, trainer of Pic D’Orhy

We’re very happy with him at home. He’s come out of Ascot nicely and I think he’ll improve a bit for that run. It’s a good race but he won it last year and we’re hopeful of a big run. He acts on the track and this intermediate trip is perfect for him. I wouldn’t swap him for any of the others.

Reporting by Scott Burton and David Jennings

