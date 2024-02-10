'We're hopeful of a big run' - can Blazing Khal land the Boyne Hurdle on his seasonal debut for the second year running?

Today's Offers 8 All offers

This race revolves around the Charles Byrnes-trained Blazing Khal , who was a decisive winner of this race last year before finishing sixth in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

The eight-year-old has had his issues, making just five starts over hurdles, but he's landed four of them, including three Grade 2s. His layoff is a concern but he won this race least season in impressive style after a 14-month absence.

He comfortably accounted for the reopposing Beacon Edge , Sire Du Berlais and Delta Work that day and such was the style of his three-length victory, he shot to the head of the Stayers' Hurdle market.

Another setback in the aftermath meant it was a rush to get him to Cheltenham, but he performed with credit in his first Grade 1, travelling sweetly for a long way before fading in the straight.

He is capable of very smart performances and it's difficult to see him being beaten here provided he's firing on his return.

His biggest danger is likely to be the Jessica Harrington-trained Ashdale Bob and this drop back in trip could play to his strengths. He was an excellent third on his reappearance at Punchestown behind Sir Gerhard before filling the same spot behind Monkfish at Gowran Park last month when 3m on heavy ground looked to stretch his stamina.

He has some classy form, which includes placed efforts in Grade 1 company and the Coral Cup, and he finished a narrow runner-up in this race in 2022.

Gordon Elliott has an excellent record in this race having landed it four times between 2017 and 2020 and he saddles four in his quest for another success, including three-time Cheltenham Festival winner Sire Du Berlais.

The evergreen 12-year-old had a phenomenal campaign last season but usually takes a few runs to reach the zenith of his powers, while the drop back in trip and heavy ground are unlikely to suit him.

Beacon Edge landed this race in 2021 when trained by Noel Meade and finished third to Blazing Khal last season. Now with Elliott, he landed a conditions hurdle at Thurles in October and he won't mind the ground.

Da Capo Glory represents Padraig Butler and he isn't one to dismiss after scoring in handicap company at Cork last month. He beat subsequent Galway Plate winner Ash Tree Meadow at Punchestown in June, handles testing conditions, and has some classy bits of form that tie in with the likes of Grangeclare West and El Fabiolo. He is an intriguing each-way player.

What they say

Charles Byrnes, trainer of Blazing Khal

It's great to have him back out again. It's been a long road with him but he's in good form and we've had a good six or seven weeks with him now. He's had a couple of days away and we were pleased with him last week at the Curragh. He was a good winner of the race last year and he goes well fresh, so we're hopeful of a big run.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Hiddenvalley Lake

We said we'd go back over hurdles as he wasn't great after his fall at Navan. He seems in really good form now, so we'll see how he gets on.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Ashdale Bob

He's in great form. He came on again the last day at Gowran but just got a bit tired in very heavy ground. He's coming back to 2m5f on similar ground, which should suit, and he has run well at Navan in the past.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Sire Du Berlais, Beacon Edge, Galvin , Delta Work

Sire Du Berlais tends to need his first run of the season, so I wouldn't be expecting a huge amount from him. The spring festivals are his main goal and it's great to have him back for another campaign. Beacon Edge was no match for Irish Point at Leopardstown but he wasn't far off second. I didn't think he ran badly in the circumstances and he has won this race before. Delta Work was lame after Cheltenham, so we gave him an easy few weeks afterwards, but he seems to be back to himself now. Galvin would prefer better ground but we need to get him out.

Padraig Butler, trainer of Da Capo Glory

He came out of Cork in good form. This is a massive step up in grade but he should appreciate this extra furlong. We think he has a preference for better ground but he handles heavy given he won his maiden hurdle on it. He showed a good attitude to win the last day and that was his first run back, so if he improves from that, we'd be delighted.

